The best stocks in the Nasdaq Friday are travel and hospitality companies like United, Marriott and Expedia. What other stocks are rising in the stock market today?

The Nasdaq and the rest of the stock market are trying to hold on to earlier gains after the $1 trillion stimulus package was brought to the Senate. New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo also declared a 100% workforce reduction after reducing it 75% earlier this week.

The Nasdaq has turned red and is down more than 1%, the S&P 500 is down more than 2% and the Dow Jones is down 1%. All of the major indices are trying to gain traction after a long week, including the second-worst day ever in the stock market.

The stocks below aren't the only stocks performing well Friday. Some of the best stocks outside of the Nasdaq are MGM, Carnival, Wynn, Intel and Travelers.

Here are the best stocks in the Nasdaq as of 1 p.m. ET.

1. United Continental UAL | Percentage Increase Over +19%

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates United as a Hold with a rating score of C.

2. Marriott MAR | Percentage Increase Over +16%

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Marriott as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

3. Ulta Beauty ULTA | Percentage Increase Over +10%

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Ulta as a Hold with a rating score of C+.

4. Lululemon LULU | Percentage Increase Over +10%

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Lululemon as a Buy with a rating score of B.

5. Illumina ILMN | Percentage Increase Over +8%

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Illumina as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

6. Mercadolibre MELI | Percentage Increase Over +8%

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Mercadolibre as a Hold with a rating score of C.

7. ASML Holding ASML | Percentage Increase Over +8%

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates ASML as a Buy with a rating score of A-.

8. Lam Research LRCX | Percentage Increase Over +8%

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Lam Research as a Buy with a rating score of A-.

9. Splunk SPLK | Percentage Increase Over +7%

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Splunk as a Hold with a rating score of C-.

NOTE: Recently, Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings objectively rated these stocks according to its risk-adjusted total return prospect over a 12-month investment horizon. Not based on the news on any given day, the rating may differ from Jim Cramer's view or that of this articles' author.

