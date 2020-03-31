10 Best Stocks in March; Buy or Sell?

The best stocks in the Nasdaq for March include Citrix, Amazon, Gilead Sciences and Regeneron. See the best stocks in the Nasdaq for March 2020.

Most of the stocks in the Nasdaq had a month of March they want to forget. The Nasdaq fell over 1,200 points and almost 14% during the month and only had 15 stocks out of 100 increase their share price.

The stock market was hit by one of the worst health crises in modern history with the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. now has the most coronavirus cases, the NYSE is now operating by all-computer trading for the first time in history, and politicians in Washington D.C. have agreed on a stimulus package.

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report and Costco (COST) - Get Report were two of the stocks that were positive in the Nasdaq but fell just outside our rankings for March.

Here are the best stocks in the Nasdaq for the month of March by their performance in percentage change at the last close Mar. 31.

1. Citrix Systems CTXS | +36.91% | Closing Price $141.55

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Citrix Systems as a Buy with a rating score of A-.

2. Take-Two Interactive TTWO | +10.36% | Closing Price $118.61

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Take-Two as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

3. Regeneron Pharma REGN | +9.83% | Closing Price $488.29

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Regeneron as a Buy with a rating score of B+.

4. Gilead Sciences GILD | +7.79% | Closing Price $74.76

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Gilead as a Buy with a rating score of B.

5. Vertex Pharma VRTX | +6.21% | Closing Price $237.95

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Vertex as a Buy with a rating score of A.

6. Jd.com JD | +5.17% | Closing Price $40.50

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Jd.com as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

7. Amazon AMZN | +3.5% | Closing Price $1,949.72

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Amazon as a Buy with a rating score of B.

8. Illumina ILMN | +2.8% | Closing Price $273.12

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Illumina as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

9. Biogen BIIB | +2.59% | Closing Price $316.38

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Biogen as a Buy with a rating score of B.

10. Activision Blizzard ATVI | +2.32% | Closing Price $59.48

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Activision Blizzard as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

NOTE: Recently, Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings objectively rated these stocks according to its risk-adjusted total return prospect over a 12-month investment horizon. Not based on the news on any given day, the rating may differ from Jim Cramer's view or that of this articles' author.

