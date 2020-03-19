6 Best Stocks in Dow Jones Today; Buy or Sell?

The best stocks in the Dow Jones today are major companies like Disney, Microsoft and McDonald's. What other stocks are rising in the stock market today?

The Dow Jones was down earlier today but as the day went on, buyers made many stocks winners. Leading the Dow Jones today is actually the stock that shares the same name as the index, Dow Inc.

The Dow Jones is up over 2%, the S&P 500 is up over 1% and the Nasdaq is leading the way by gaining over 3% today. All of the major indices turned positive as we entered the afternoon of trading. The stock market needed these gains today after falling below 20,000 yesterday for the first time since Feb. 2017.

The stocks below aren't the only stocks performing well today. Some of the best stocks today outside of the Dow Jones are Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report, Broadcom (AVGO) - Get Report, Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report, Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Report, and Facebook (FB) - Get Report.

Here are the best stocks in the Dow Jones as of noon EST

1. Dow Inc DOW | Percentage Increase Over +11%

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Dow as a Sell with a rating score of D.

2. McDonald's MCD | Percentage Increase Over +6%

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates McDonald's as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

3. Walt Disney DIS | Percentage Increase Over +6%

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Walt Disney as a Hold with a rating score of C+.

4. Goldman Sachs GS | Percentage Increase Over +5%

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Goldman Sachs as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

5. Microsoft MSFT | Percentage Increase Over +3%

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Microsoft as a Buy with a rating score of A.

6. The Travelers Companies TRV | Percentage Increase Over +2%

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Travelers as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

NOTE: Recently, Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings objectively rated these stocks according to its risk-adjusted total return prospect over a 12-month investment horizon. Not based on the news on any given day, the rating may differ from Jim Cramer's view or that of this articles' author.

