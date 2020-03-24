10 Best Stocks in Dow Jones YTD in 2020; Buy or Sell?

The best stocks in the Dow Jones this year include Walmart, Microsoft, Home Depot and Apple. Check out the best stocks in the Dow Jones for 2020.

The Dow Jones started 2020 riding the longest bull market in the history of the stock market and the price on Jan. 2nd was almost $29,000. Unfortunately for investors, economic turmoil reared its ugly head and is down over 35% YTD.

The stock market was hit by one of the worst health crises in modern history as the coronavirus pandemic has shut down major cities and states, made the NYSE perform all-computer trading for the first time in history, and forced politicians in Washington D.C. work together and hopefully agree on a stimulus package soon.

The Dow Jones is now trading just under 21,000 after the fourth best day by a percentage increase in stock market history. Every single stock in the Dow Jones Industrial Average is negative YTD but good news came as investors bet on the stimulus package being done and the stock market increased 2,112.98 points (+11.37) in a single trading day.

Here are the best stocks in the Dow Jones YTD as of at the last close.

1. Walmart WMT | Down -3.21% | Closing Price $115.03

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Wal-Mart as a Buy with a rating score of A-.

2. Microsoft MSFT | Down -5.94% | Closing Price $148.34

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Microsoft as a Buy with a rating score of A.

3. Intel INTC | Down -12.45% | Closing Price $52.40

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Intel as a Buy with a rating score of A.

4. Home Depot HD | Down -15.41% | Closing Price $184.72

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Home Depot as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

5. Apple AAPL | Down -16.05% | Closing Price $246.88

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Apple as a Buy with a rating score of A-.

6. Procter & Gamble PG | Down -17.32% | Closing Price $103.27

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Procter & Gamble as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

7. Visa V | Down -17.76% | Closing Price $154.53

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Visa as a Buy with a rating score of B.

8. McDonald's MCD | Down -18.05% | Closing Price $161.95

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates McDonald's as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

9. Johnson & Johnson JNJ | Down -18.30% | Closing Price $119.18

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Johnson & Johnson as a Buy with a rating score of B.

10. Verizon VZ | Down -18.58% | Closing Price $49.99

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Verizon as a Buy with a rating score of B.

NOTE: Recently, Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings objectively rated these stocks according to its risk-adjusted total return prospect over a 12-month investment horizon. Not based on the news on any given day, the rating may differ from Jim Cramer's view or that of this articles' author.

