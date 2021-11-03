Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
TheStreet home
MARKETS
TheStreet home
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Meme Stocks vs. Momentum Stocks: Jim Cramer's Definition
Meme Stocks vs. Momentum Stocks: Jim Cramer's Definition
Publish date:

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Soars on Suspected Investor Short Squeeze

Bed Bath & Beyond shares soar, climbing 55%, after a flurry of announcements ignites a suspected short-squeeze on the stock.
Author:

Bed Bath & Beyond  (BBBY) - Get Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Report shares soared on Wednesday, gained more than 55% in premarket trading, after the retailer made a flurry of announcements including the launch of a digital marketplace that will sell goods from third-parties, igniting a suspected short-squeeze on the stock.

At last check, Bed Bath & Beyond shares were up 53.43% at $25.70 in premarket trading after the company made the digital marketplace announcement launch and also revealed a partnership with grocery chain Kroger  (KR) - Get Kroger Co. (KR) Report. The company also said its stock buyback program was ahead of schedule.

Even so, analysts speculated that the sharp spike after the market’s close that extended into Wednesday premarket trading was likely being fueled by a so-called short squeeze, in which hedge funds and other investors that had bet the stock would continue to fall in value were forced to buy back their shares when they went in the opposite direction to cut their losses.

Indeed, mentions of Bed Bath & Beyond on Reddit surged after the closing bell, according to sentiment tracker Swaggy Stocks. Bed Bath & Beyond was a meme crowd favorite earlier this year, joining meme mascots GameStop  (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report and AMC Entertainment  (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report before losing steam.

TheStreet Recommends

Bed Bath & Beyond was among the most heavily shorted stocks among the 1,500 largest U.S. stocks, with 27% of its shares available for trading sold short, according to FactSet.

Trading shares of Bed Bath & Beyond is not for the faint-hearted, but investors could see some gains, Stephen “Sarge” Guilfoyle wrote in a recent Real Money Pro column

“I am not investing in BBBY, but I leave open the possibility," Guilfoyle wrote. "I am here solely with a mercenary heart to take away from the algo crowd who don't even know I lurk in their shadows. Ooh-freakin-Rah. Humans rule.”

Guilfoyle’s strategy is to wait for BBBY to reach $18 a share and then he plans to sell.

“I see $18 and I am outta here," he said.

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Fed Taper Decision, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Zillow, Markets and Braves - 5 Things You Must Know

Rocky Start to Trading on Wall Street on Fed, China Worries
INVESTING

Why 2022 Markets Could Be Challenging

lyft
INVESTING

Lyft Posts Surprise Profit, Tops Revenue Estimates

Zillow Is Offering $1 Million and a Job to Anyone Who Can Help Improve Zestimate
INVESTING

Zillow Stock Tanks on Plans to Wind Down Home Flipping Business

Skyward view of three skyscrapers from from below with text overlay that reads "What Is an ETF? Exchange-Traded Funds Explained"
E

What Are ETFs and How Do They Work?

Automobile Manufacturing Lead
JIM CRAMER

Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Avis Budget Group, Bed Bath & Beyond

Biotech Lead
INVESTING

The Case For a Biotech Snapback

5 Money-Saving Tax Tips for Parents
Sponsored Story

TurboTax: Here's When the 2021 Child Tax Credit Payments Start Under Stimulus Relief