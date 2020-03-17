Becton Dickinson Submits Emergency FDA Request for Coronavirus Test

Becton Dickinson (BDX) - Get Report said it has teamed with molecular diagnostics company BioGX and submitted "Emergency Use Authorization" requests to the Food and Drug Administration for tests that would increase screening capacity for coronavirus Covid-19.

The diagnostic tests would run on the BD MAX Molecular Diagnostic Platform, which Becton Dickinson said already is use in nearly every U.S. and in hundreds of laboratories. Each testing unit is capable of analyzing hundreds of samples per day.

The company said samples can be analyzed in two to three hours. The company's system can process 24 samples simultaneously, Becton Dickinson said.

"The collaboration with BioGX to deliver a Covid-19 diagnostic in the U.S. is another example of BD's commitment to help with the global Covid-19 pandemic and combat the spread of infectious diseases," said Nikos Pavlidis, vice president and general manager, molecular diagnostics and women's health for Becton Dickinson.

Researchers and companies alike are racing to create both a treatment for Covid-19 as well as a potential vaccine to protect people from getting it in the first place.

Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report began an experimental trial on Monday of a coronavirus vaccine that if successful could eventually help protect individuals from contracting the disease.

The worldwide coronavirus outbreak has sickened more than 182,000 people and left more than 7,150 dead, according to the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering. The death toll in the United States is about 88, while infections rose to 4,661.

Becton Dickinson shares were inactive in premarket trading. The stock rose 0.83% to $225 in after-hours trading Monday after closing the session down 5.65% to $223.14.