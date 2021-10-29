Amazon Stock Falls After Earnings as Investors Re-Assess Outlook

Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report shares fell on Friday, dropping more than 4%, after reporting third-quarter earnings that missed analysts’ forecasts and downbeat fourth-quarter guidance, prompting investors to re-assess their outlook for the online shopping giant.

For the third quarter, Amazon reported sales of $110.8 billion, up 15% from a year ago, in line with its guidance range of $106 billion to $112 billion, but below Wall Street estimates of $111.6 billion.

Operating income was $4.9 billion, also in the middle of its guidance range of $2.5 billion to $6 billion. The company earned $6.12 a share in the quarter, well below the $8.90 expected by analysts polled by FactSet.

“We’ve always said that when confronted with the choice between optimizing for short-term profits versus what’s best for customers over the long term, we will choose the latter -- and you can see that during every phase of this pandemic,” Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a statement.

Referring to a host of challenges heading into the crucial holiday shopping season, Jassy added that Amazon will do “...whatever it takes to minimize the impact on customers and selling partners this holiday season. It’ll be expensive for us in the short term, but it’s the right prioritization for our customers and partners.”

For the fourth quarter, Amazon sees revenue ranging from $130 billion to $140 billion, up 4% to 12%. Analysts had been expecting fourth-quarter revenue of $142 billion. Amazon now said it expects operating income in the quarter of between break-even and $3 billion, about half the $6.9 billion it posted in the fourth quarter of 2020.

"On the bright side, Amazon's gross margin rose more than expected, thanks to a continued mix shift towards services revenue streams. And AWS revenue growth accelerated for the third straight quarter," TheStreet's Eric Jhonsa wrote in a live blog of the earnings on Thursday.

At last check, shares of Amazon were down 4.57% at $3,289 in premarket trading. Year to date the stock is up 8.16%.

Amazon is a holding in the Action Alerts PLUS Investing Club portfolio. Read more about how Bob Lang and Chris Versace are guiding investment club moves during earnings season and beyond.