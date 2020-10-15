Amazon in Deal with NFL to Stream Wild-Card Playoff Game

In a deal with the NFL, Amazon will stream one of the two wild-card playoff games the league added to its postseason schedule.

Shares of the Seattle tech and online-retail giant at last check were down 1.9% to $3,300.

Terms weren't disclosed, but they are higher than the per-game range Amazon is paying for regular-season matches, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person briefed on the matter.

Amazon currently streams 11 Thursday Night Football games annually and has been looking to carry more football on its Amazon Prime Video platform.

The NFL disclosed the agreement to team owners Wednesday during a video meeting.

Earlier this year Amazon renewed its Thursday Night Football deal for three seasons in a pact valued at a minimum $75 million annually, the Journal reported, citing an industry executive with knowledge of NFL media rights.

The game Amazon will stream is one of the two new wild-card playoff games the NFL added to its postseason schedule, the Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter said.

Amazon will be sharing the Jan. 10 game with ViacomCBS's (VIAB) - Get Report CBS broadcast network and Nickelodeon kids channel.

CBS Sports paid about $70 million for the rights to that game, which will include the ability to stream it on its own online platform, people familiar with the situation told the Journal.

Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Report NBC Sports acquired the rights to the second new wild-card game for $75 million. It will stream that game on its new Peacock platform as well as carry it on its broadcast network.

The NFL is facing one of its most challenging seasons ever due to the coronavirus outbreak, with players on the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots testing positive for the virus.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.