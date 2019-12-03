Amazon Says Cyber Monday Was Its Single Biggest Shopping Day Ever

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report is reaping the benefits of growth in online holiday shopping, according to the company.

The e-commerce giant said in a press release on Tuesday that Cyber Monday was its biggest ever sales day by the total number of items ordered, with Amazon's own devices selling particularly well. Amazon shares were falling 1.48% to $1,755.27 on Tuesday.

The company said that customers ordered "hundreds of millions" of items worldwide this year between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, citing the Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote as the top-selling devices in the shopping period. Amazon rarely releases specific sales figures, but said last year that Cyber Monday was its biggest ever shopping day by the total number of items sold.

Apart from devices, Amazon said that Cyber Monday was its biggest ever sales day for Amazon Fashion, and that customers purchased "more than four million" beauty products compared to last year. Toys, home, fashion and personal care were the best-selling categories worldwide.

Adobe (ADBE) - Get Report Analytics estimated that overall Cyber Monday sales reached $9.4 billion this year, representing growth of 19.7% over last year. Online holiday sales outpaced overall holiday sales by a wide margin, with online and offline sales expected to grow just 4% this year. Last year, Amazon accounted for approximately one-third of all online holiday sales, according to Rakuten Intelligence.

Jeff Wilke, head of Amazon's consumer business, said in a statement that the company is "focused on making this holiday season more convenient than ever for our customers, especially given how short this holiday shopping season will be."

With just 22 days this year between Cyber Monday and Christmas Eve, Amazon, Walmart (WMT) - Get Report and others are offering one-day shipping for some orders. Amazon includes the speedy shipping option in some regions for orders over $35, and Walmart also implemented a one-day option for orders over $35 in most of the U.S.

Year to date, Amazon shares are up 14%.

