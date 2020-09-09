Amazon to Host Nationwide Virtual Career Day on Sept. 16

Amazon says there currently are 33,000 corporate and tech jobs across the country available.

Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report said Wednesday it will host its nationwide virtual 2020 Career Day on Sept. 16, and the online retail giant said there are currently 33,000 corporate and tech jobs across the country available.

Amazon also said that thousands of additional hourly positions in the company’s operations network will be announced soon.

Amazon said 1,000 of its recruiters will provide 20,000 career coaching sessions to attendees.

Half of the Americans currently looking for a new job have been forced to do so because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Amazon said, citing a Morning Consult survey the company commissioned.

A majority of job seekers surveyed are trying to get into such fields as healthcare and technology, which are expected to continue to grow and hire.

Amazon said the pandemic has prompted 61% of job seekers to look for a job in a different industry than they currently work, while 36% feel their current job doesn't utilize their main skills or training.

“We’ve created more jobs over the past decade than any other company - and we are continuing to hire people from all backgrounds and at all skill levels," Beth Galetti, senior vice president human resources, said in a statement.

The mainstage event will be headlined by television host, activist, and life coach Karamo Brown, and former professional football player and NASA astronaut Leland Melvin.

Last year, Amazon said, 17,000 job hunters attended Career Day events in six cities, and more than 200,000 people applied for jobs in the week leading up to the event.

Anyone looking to participate can register at amazon.jobs/careerday to register and book an appointment with a recruiter.

Amazon has been on a hiring spree at a time when many companies are laying off employees during the outbreak.

Last week, Amazon said it would add 10,000 new jobs to the city of Bellevue, Wash., over the next few years, and in August the company said it would expand its physical offices in six U.S. cities and add as many as 3,500 corporate jobs in those areas.

Shares of Amazon, which has more than 875,000 employees worldwide, were up 1.5% to $3,197.