Alteryx, Group 1 Automotive: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday

Alteryx, Group 1 Automotive, Endo International, Chromadex and Kiniska Pharmaceuticals are some of Tuesday's top stock gainers.

Stocks were mixed Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned the U.S. recovery would be weak without additional fiscal support from the government.

Here are some of the top stock gainers for Tuesday

1. Alteryx | Percentage Increase 26%

Alteryx (AYX) - Get Report shares jumped after the data-analytics-software company raised its sales outlook and named a new CEO. Mark Anderson, a current board member, is succeeding co-founder Dean Stoecker.

2. Group 1 Automotive | Percentage Increase 15%

Group 1 Automotive (GPI) - Get Report was climbing after the auto retailer offered positive guidance for the third quarter, announced a new $200 million share buyback program and said it would reinstate its quarterly cash dividend which was suspended during the pandemic.

3. Endo International | Percentage Increase 16%

Endo International (ENDP) - Get Report rose a day after Piper Sandler analyst David Amsellem reiterated an overweight rating on shares of the pharmaceutical company with a $5 price target. Seventy-three percent of dermatologists surveyed said they plan to offer Endo's Qwo to a majority of their patients with cellulite to the extent that it is priced reasonably relative to minimally invasive technologies.

4. ChromaDex | Percentage Increase 14%

ChromaDex (CDXC) - Get Report was advancing after the biotech said the results of Phase 2 study found that patients with mild-to-moderate coronavirus experienced a 29% reduction in recovery time when receiving the standard of care in combination with a nutritional protocol including the company's nicotinamide riboside.

5. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals | Percentage Increase 16%

Kiniska Pharmaceuticals (KNSA) - Get Report was gaining after the drugmaker announced positive data from a mid-stage study of its mavrilimumab in giant cell arteritis, an inflammatory disease affecting the large blood vessels of the scalp, neck and arms.