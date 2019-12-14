Air Jordan 11 Retro Promo Problems Draw Ire of Foot Locker Customers

Apparent failure of app during giveaway promoting re-issue of 1995 shoe elicits grumpy customer responses.

A promotional giveaway of Air Jordan 11 Retro basketball shoes by Footlocker (FL) - Get Report that apparently went awry Friday has irked some of the shoe retailers customers.

The company is set to start taking orders for Air Jordan 11 Retro shoes Saturday, Dec. 14, according to its website.

However, customers using the company's apps to get a head start on ordering took to Twitter Friday to complain about problems.

In particular, users complained that by checking reservations to buy the shoes on Footlocker's Champs App, their entries into a raffle to win a pair on Footlocker's regular app were eliminated. In addition, they were no longer able to log in to either app, according to some tweets.

Representatives of the company didn't immediately return an email seeking comment.

Shares of Footlocker fell $1.57, or 4%, to end at $37.13 Friday. The stock gained 2 cents in after-hours action.

The Air Jordan 11 Retro is based on Chicago Bull's legend Michael Jordan’s eleventh signature model, which he wore during the 1995 playoffs and throughout the 1996 season.

The shoe was designed by Tinker Hatfield combining technical performance and stylish design, according to the company's web site.