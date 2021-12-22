5 Top Five Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Tesla, Lending Club, Voya

Tesla, LendingClub, Voya Financial, Paychex and XL Fleet are five top stock gainers for Wednesday.

Stocks were trading higher Wednesday following several upbeat economic reports while investors continued to track the pace of Omicron infections.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Wednesday:

1. Tesla | Increase 7.5%

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report shares climbed after Founder and Chief Executive Elon Musk declared that he had sold enough stock in the electric-vehicle company to meet his pledge to offload around 10% of his holdings.

2. LendingClub | Increase 6.6%

Shares of LendingClub (LC) - Get LendingClub Corp Report rose after Wedbush analyst David Chiaverini assumed coverage of the bank holding company with an outperform rating and price target of $40, down from $50. LendingClub offers high expected growth, better credit quality than peers and a "reasonable" valuation, Chiaverini said in a research note.

3. Voya Financial | Increase 6.1%

Voya Financial (VOYA) - Get Voya Financial, Inc. Report jumped after financial services company was included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Voya will replace CoreSite Realty (COR) - Get CoreSite Realty Corporation Report, which is being acquired by American Tower (AMT) - Get American Tower Corporation Report. The transaction is expected to be completed soon pending final closing conditions.

4. Paychex | Increase 6.4%

Shares of Paychex (PAYX) - Get Paychex, Inc. Report powered higher after the payroll processing company beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings and revenue estimates. The company reported earnings of 91 cents a share, compared with 73 cents a share a year ago, and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 79 cents a share.

5. XL Fleet | Increase 7.8%

XL Fleet (XL) - Get XL Fleet Corp. Class A Report shares surged after the company, which provides fleet electrification services for commercial vehicles, said it had completed installing an EV charger network for Apex Clean Energy, which develops, constructs, and operates utility-scale wind and solar power facilities throughout North America.