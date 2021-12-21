Skip to main content
December 21, 2021
What Is the Metaverse?
What Is the Metaverse?
5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: Rite Aid, Nike Rise as Stocks Rebound

Rite Aid, Nike, Citrix Systems, JetBlue and Embraer SA are five top stock gainers for Tuesday.
Stocks rebounded Tuesday following their worst three-day performance since September as Wall Street contended with ongoing uncertainty over the impact of the Omicron surge.

Here are some of the top gainers for Tuesday: 

1. Rite Aid | Increase 21%

Rite Aid  (RAD) - Get Rite Aid Corporation Report shares advanced after the drugstore chain’s latest quarterly earnings exceeded expectations and it said it would close 63 stores. The company recorded adjusted profit of 15 cents a share for the latest quarter, beating the FactSet analyst consensus of an 18-cent loss.

2. Nike | Increase 6.4%

Shares of Nike  (NKE) - Get NIKE, Inc. Class B Report surged after the athletic footwear and apparel company beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings forecasts. Revenue totaled $10.8 billion. Direct sales grew by 30% in the U.S. while sales at company-owned stores were up 4%

3. Citrix Systems | Increase 14%

Citrix Systems  (CTXS) - Get Citrix Systems, Inc. Report shares powered higher after Bloomberg reported that Elliott Investment Management and Vista Equity Partners are considering a joint bid for the software maker. The discussions are in the early stages and Elliott and Vista could still decide not to pursue a bid.

4. JetBlue | Increase 5.6%

Shares of JetBlue  (JBLUE)  climbed after the airline said it is extending its transatlantic schedule for flights between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and London Heathrow Airport through October 2022. Airline and other reopening stocks were performing well on Tuesday.

5. Embraer | Increase 16%

Embraer SA  (ERJ) - Get Embraer SA Report shares rose after the Brazilian planemaker said it had agreed to combine its electric aircraft subsidiary Eve with Zanite SPAC and list it on the New York Stock Exchange. The transaction values Eve's equity at $2.9 billion.

