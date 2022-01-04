5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: Ford, Halliburton, Dow Rising

Ford, Halliburton, Dow Inc., NexTier Oilfield Solutions and Boston Properties are five top stock gainers for Tuesday.

Stocks were trading mixed Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 setting intraday highs, after notching record closes on the first trading day of 2022.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Tuesday:

1. Ford | Increase 11.8%

Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report shares powered higher after the automaker said it is planning to nearly double production capacity of the all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup to 150,000 vehicles per year at its Dearborn, Mich., facility "to meet soaring customer demand."

2. Halliburton | Increase 6.5%

Shares of Halliburton (HAL) - Get Halliburton Company Report advanced after Morgan Stanley analyst Connor Lynagh upgraded the oilfield services company to overweight from equal weight and raised his price target to $30 from $28. Oil prices were also climbing on Tuesday.

3. Dow Inc. | Increase 3%

Dow Inc. (DOW) - Get Dow, Inc. Report shares climbed after the chemical company recently launched Luxsense Silicone Synthetic Leather, the world’s first high-end silicone-based synthetic leather material. It is designed to meet specifications in transportation seating and interiors, furniture, fashion, wearable devices and consumer electronics with unique features.

4. NexTier Oilfield Solutions | Increase 25%

Shares of NexTier Oilfield (NEX) skyrocketed after the oil and gas equipment services company said it is expecting revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 to come in between $500 million and $510 million, an increase of more than 25% compared to the third quarter. EBITDA is expected to be between $75 million and $80 million.

5. Boston Properties | Increase 3.9%

Boston Properties (BXP) - Get Boston Properties, Inc. Report jumped after Deutsche Bank analyst Derek Johnston upgraded the real estate investment trust to buy from hold with a $131 price target.



