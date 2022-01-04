Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
How Can Stock Buybacks Impact Stock Prices?
Publish date:

5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: Ford, Halliburton, Dow Rising

Ford, Halliburton, Dow Inc., NexTier Oilfield Solutions and Boston Properties are five top stock gainers for Tuesday.
Author:

Stocks were trading mixed Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 setting intraday highs, after notching record closes on the first trading day of 2022.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Tuesday:

1. Ford | Increase 11.8%

Ford  (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report shares powered higher after the automaker said it is planning to nearly double production capacity of the all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup to 150,000 vehicles per year at its Dearborn, Mich., facility "to meet soaring customer demand."

2. Halliburton | Increase 6.5%

Shares of Halliburton  (HAL) - Get Halliburton Company Report advanced after Morgan Stanley analyst Connor Lynagh upgraded the oilfield services company to overweight from equal weight and raised his price target to $30 from $28. Oil prices were also climbing on Tuesday.

3. Dow Inc. | Increase 3%

Dow Inc.  (DOW) - Get Dow, Inc. Report shares climbed after the chemical company recently launched Luxsense Silicone Synthetic Leather, the world’s first high-end silicone-based synthetic leather material. It is designed to meet specifications in transportation seating and interiors, furniture, fashion, wearable devices and consumer electronics with unique features.

4. NexTier Oilfield Solutions | Increase 25%

Shares of NexTier Oilfield  (NEX)  skyrocketed after the oil and gas equipment services company said it is expecting revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 to come in between $500 million and $510 million, an increase of more than 25% compared to the third quarter. EBITDA is expected to be between $75 million and $80 million.

5. Boston Properties | Increase 3.9%

Boston Properties  (BXP) - Get Boston Properties, Inc. Report jumped after Deutsche Bank analyst Derek Johnston upgraded the real estate investment trust to buy from hold with a $131 price target.


