November 23, 2021
What Biden Administration Is Doing to Combat Rising Gas Prices
5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday Climb Despite Thinning Trading

Investors were still reacting to President Joe Biden's decision to name Jerome Powell to a second term as Federal Reserve Chairman.
Stocks traded mixed Tuesday, with volumes beginning to thin ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday break, as investors reacted to President Joe Biden's decision to name Jerome Powell to a second term as Federal Reserve Chairman.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Tuesday:

1. XPeng | Increase 7.1%

XPeng  (XPEV) - Get Xpeng Report shares jumped after the China-based electric carmaker posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter revenues amid the global shortage in semiconductor supplies. Xpeng delivered 25,666 cars over the three months ending in October, the group said, a 200% increase from the same period last year.

2. Dollar Tree | Increase 5.5%

Shares of Dollar Tree  (DLTR) - Get Dollar Tree, Inc. Report were climbing after the discount variety store operator posted third-quarter earnings that were largely in-line with Wall Street forecasts. Revenue rose 3.9% to $6.42 billion, matching analysts' estimates of $6.41 billion. Same-store sales were up 1.6%.

3. Burlington Stores | Increase 7.6%

Burlington Stores  (BURL) - Get Burlington Stores, Inc. Report shares rose after the discount department store chain posted better-than-expected fiscal-third-quarter earnings. The company posted net income of $93 million, or $1.36 a share, compared with $103 million, or $1.53 a share, for the third quarter of 2019.

4. XL Fleet | Increase 13%

Shares of XL Fleet  (XL) - Get XL FLEET CORP. Report surged after the electric vehicle tech company said it was awarded a contract by the Defense Innovation Unit and the U.S. Army’s Project Manager Transportation Systems to prototype a fuel-saving technology for military vehicles.

5. Pasithea Therapeutics | Increase 217%

Pasithea Therapeutics KTTA shares skyrocketed after the biotech said that its subsidiary, Pasithea Clinics, has been approved to provide esketamine nasal spray for treatment-resistant depression in adults, and has begun offering the treatment in its Knightsbridge, London location.

