Stocks traded mixed Tuesday, with volumes beginning to thin ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday break, as investors reacted to President Joe Biden's decision to name Jerome Powell to a second term as Federal Reserve Chairman.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Tuesday:

1. XPeng | Increase 7.1%

XPeng (XPEV) - Get Xpeng Report shares jumped after the China-based electric carmaker posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter revenues amid the global shortage in semiconductor supplies. Xpeng delivered 25,666 cars over the three months ending in October, the group said, a 200% increase from the same period last year.

2. Dollar Tree | Increase 5.5%

Shares of Dollar Tree (DLTR) - Get Dollar Tree, Inc. Report were climbing after the discount variety store operator posted third-quarter earnings that were largely in-line with Wall Street forecasts. Revenue rose 3.9% to $6.42 billion, matching analysts' estimates of $6.41 billion. Same-store sales were up 1.6%.

3. Burlington Stores | Increase 7.6%

Burlington Stores (BURL) - Get Burlington Stores, Inc. Report shares rose after the discount department store chain posted better-than-expected fiscal-third-quarter earnings. The company posted net income of $93 million, or $1.36 a share, compared with $103 million, or $1.53 a share, for the third quarter of 2019.

4. XL Fleet | Increase 13%

Shares of XL Fleet (XL) - Get XL FLEET CORP. Report surged after the electric vehicle tech company said it was awarded a contract by the Defense Innovation Unit and the U.S. Army’s Project Manager Transportation Systems to prototype a fuel-saving technology for military vehicles.

5. Pasithea Therapeutics | Increase 217%

Pasithea Therapeutics KTTA shares skyrocketed after the biotech said that its subsidiary, Pasithea Clinics, has been approved to provide esketamine nasal spray for treatment-resistant depression in adults, and has begun offering the treatment in its Knightsbridge, London location.