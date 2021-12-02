5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Kroger, Express, Snowflake

Stocks powered higher Thursday, as investors looked to reverse the biggest two-day declines on Wall Street in more than a year, amid lingering concerns over the confirmation of the Omicron variant in the U.S.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Thursday:

1. Kroger | Increase 12%

Kroger (KR) - Get Kroger Co. Report shares surged to the top of the S&P 500 after the biggest U.S. grocery chain posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings and boosted its full-year profit guidance. Revenue rose 7.4% to $31.9 billion, topping analysts' estimates of a $31.23 billion tally.

2. Express | Increase 11%

Shares of Express (EXPR) - Get Express, Inc. Report powered higher after the apparel and accessories company swung to a fiscal-third-quarter profit and reported same-store sales that beat expectations. Net sales increased 47% from a year ago to $472 million. Adjusted net income came to $11.6 million, or 17 cents a share.

3. Snowflake | Increase 11%

Snowflake (SNOW) - Get Snowflake, Inc. Class A Report shares climbed after the data-analytics software provider reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss and provided strong sales guidance. For the fourth quarter, Snowflake said it expected revenue of between $345 million and $350 million, above the FactSet consensus estimate of $315.9 million.

4. Denny's | Increase 6.4%

Shares of Denny's (DENN) - Get Denny's Corporation Report jumped after Benchmark analyst Todd Brooks initiated coverage of the restaurant chain with a buy rating and $19 price target, noting that its highly franchised model is well suited for a recovery environment. He sees the company benefiting from retaining incremental off-premises revenue streams developed during the pandemic and thinks its highly franchised operating model provides "a large degree of protection from inflationary pressures."

5. Hilton Worldwide Holdings | Increase 5.5%

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) - Get Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc Report rose after Loop Capital analyst Daniel Adam raised his price target on the iconic hotel chain operator to $142 from $140 and kept a hold rating after taking over coverage. Adam is "generally constructive" on global lodging trends heading into 2022, but is not forecasting a return to 2019 levels of revenue per available room until 2023, at the earliest. He sees "bumps along the way," including the latest omicron variant, which will likely hurt near-term travel and lodging demand.