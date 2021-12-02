Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
When It Comes to Inflation, Consider These Key Factors, Says Portfolio Manager
When It Comes to Inflation, Consider These Key Factors, Says Portfolio Manager
5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Kroger, Express, Snowflake

Kroger, Express, Snowflake, Denny's and Hilton Worldwide Holdings are five top stock gainers for Thursday.
Stocks powered higher Thursday, as investors looked to reverse the biggest two-day declines on Wall Street in more than a year, amid lingering concerns over the confirmation of the Omicron variant in the U.S.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Thursday:

1. Kroger | Increase 12%

Kroger  (KR) - Get Kroger Co. Report shares surged to the top of the S&P 500 after the biggest U.S. grocery chain posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings and boosted its full-year profit guidance. Revenue rose 7.4% to $31.9 billion, topping analysts' estimates of a $31.23 billion tally.

2. Express | Increase 11%

Shares of Express  (EXPR) - Get Express, Inc. Report powered higher after the apparel and accessories company swung to a fiscal-third-quarter profit and reported same-store sales that beat expectations. Net sales increased 47% from a year ago to $472 million. Adjusted net income came to $11.6 million, or 17 cents a share.

3. Snowflake | Increase 11%

Snowflake  (SNOW) - Get Snowflake, Inc. Class A Report shares climbed after the data-analytics software provider reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss and provided strong sales guidance. For the fourth quarter, Snowflake said it expected revenue of between $345 million and $350 million, above the FactSet consensus estimate of $315.9 million.

4. Denny's | Increase 6.4%

Shares of Denny's  (DENN) - Get Denny's Corporation Report jumped after Benchmark analyst Todd Brooks initiated coverage of the restaurant chain with a buy rating and $19 price target, noting that its highly franchised model is well suited for a recovery environment. He sees the company benefiting from retaining incremental off-premises revenue streams developed during the pandemic and thinks its highly franchised operating model provides "a large degree of protection from inflationary pressures."

5. Hilton Worldwide Holdings | Increase 5.5%

Hilton Worldwide Holdings  (HLT) - Get Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc Report rose after Loop Capital analyst Daniel Adam raised his price target on the iconic hotel chain operator to $142 from $140 and kept a hold rating after taking over coverage. Adam is "generally constructive" on global lodging trends heading into 2022, but is not forecasting a return to 2019 levels of revenue per available room until 2023, at the earliest. He sees "bumps along the way," including the latest omicron variant, which will likely hurt near-term travel and lodging demand.

