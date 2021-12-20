Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
Omicron: Everything We Know About the New Covid Variant So Far
Publish date:

5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Carnival, BP Midstream Rise as Stocks Drop

Carnival Cruise Lines, BP Midstream Partners, Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Verso and Roivant are five top stock gainers for Monday.
Author:

Stocks finished sharply lower Monday as investors confronted concerns about a global surge in the number of Covid-19 omicron infections.

1. Carnival Cruise Lines | Increase 3.4%

Carnival Cruise Lines  (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report shares rose after the company said the Covid omicron variant has hurt near-term bookings, but demand for cruises late next year and in 2023 suggest that the impact from new coronavirus variants could be short-lived. The cruise operator also missed fourth-quarter revenue estimates.

2. BP Midstream Partners | Increase 13%

Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP  (BPMP) - Get BP Midstream Partners LP Report surged after energy giant BP  (BP) - Get BP Plc Report said it would acquire the stake in its U.S. pipelines partnership that it doesn't already own in a deal valued at more than $700 million. BP already owns roughly 54% of the partnership, Reuters said, citing Refinitiv data.

3. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT | Increase 76%

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT  (BRG) - Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A Report shares skyrocketed after Blackstone agreed to buy the real estate investment trust for $3.6 billion. Blackstone will acquire 30 multifamily properties comprising roughly 11,000 units as well as a loan book secured by 24 multifamily assets.

4. Verso | Increase 35%

Shares of Verso  (VRS) - Get Verso Corp Class A Report surged after Sweden's BillerudKorsnas said it would buy the coated-paper producer Verso for around $825 million cash. BillerudKorsnas said it would finance the acquisition through a combination of a rights issue of up to 3.5 billion crowns ($382.5 million), additional debt and operating cash flow, Reuters reported.

5. Roivant  | Increase 19%

Roivant  (ROIV) - Get ROIVANT SCIENCES LTD. Report powered higher days after Nanome, a virtual-reality-software company, executed its largest deployment to date with Roivant Discovery, Roivant's drug-discovery engine. 

