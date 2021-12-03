5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Stocks Drop on Jobs Report, Omicron Woes

Stocks were falling Friday as investors reacted to disappointing jobs numbers and rising cases of the omicron Covid-19 variant.

Here are some of the big movers that bucked the trend in the stock market on Friday:

1. Marvell Technology | Increase 16.3%

Marvell Technology (MRVL) - Get Marvell Technology, Inc. Report shares advanced after the semiconductor company beat Wall Street's third-quarter-earnings forecasts. Marvell posted adjusted earnings of 43 cents a share on revenue of $1.21 billion. The company also offered fourth-quarter earnings guidance of 45 cents to 51 cents a share on revenue of $1.32 billion, give or take 3%.

2. Zillow | Increase 6.8%

Shares of Zillow Group (ZG) - Get Zillow Group, Inc. Class A Report rose after the online real estate company raised its revenue forecast for the unit that manages the business of buying and selling homes after making "significant progress" in winding down inventory. The company expects fourth-quarter revenue in its homes segment of $2.3 billion to $2.9 billion, up from its prior estimate of $1.7 billion to $2.1 billion.

3. Tilly's | Increase 11.3%

Tilly's (TLYS) - Get Tilly's, Inc. Class A Report climbed after the apparel retailer beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings expectations. Earnings came 66 cents a share, up from 7 cents a share a year ago, and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 33 cents a share. Revenue totaled $206.1 million, up from $140.28 million a year ago.

4. Nucor | Increase 4.2%

Shares of Nucor (NUE) - Get Nucor Corporation Report jumped after the steel products company's board increased its regular cash dividend by 23% to 50 cents a share and approved the repurchase of up to $4 billion of the company's outstanding common stock. The new authorization replaces the previously authorized $3 billion repurchase program.

5. Cabot | Increase 4.6%

Cabot Corp. (CBT) - Get Cabot Corporation Report powered higher after the specialty chemicals company highlighted its growth strategy and three-year financial targets at its investors day event. Among other items, Cabot said it expects over $1 billion over the next three years in discretionary free cash flow to support strategic growth initiatives.