5 Stock Gainers on Monday: Fastly, Nikola, ACM Research

Fastly, ACM Research, Nikola, Sea Ltd., and Bilibili are among Monday's big gainers.

Economic-stimulus talks are scheduled to resume and tech stocks continue to advance, with Nasdaq reaching an intraday high.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Monday:

1. Fastly | Percentage Increase Over 11%

Fastly Inc. (FSLY) - Get Report, which operates a cloud platform for processing, serving and securing its customers' applications, was climbing ahead of its earnings release, which is scheduled for Wednesday.

2. ACM Research | Percentage Increase Over 11%

ACM Research (ACMR) - Get Report, was climbing ahead of the semiconductor equipment maker's earning release, which is scheduled for Wednesday.

3. Nikola | Percentage Increase Over 11%

Electric-truck maker Nikola (NKLA) - Get Report was advancing. The company recently kicked off construction of a manufacturing plant in Arizona, where it plans to build its initial lineup of battery and hydrogen-powered trucks.

4. Sea Ltd. | Percentage Increase Over 7%

Sea Ltd. (SE) - Get Report recently reported an increase in gaming business revenue and active users. The Singapore company engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally.

5. Bilibili | Percentage Increase Over 7%

Chinese online entertainment services Bilibili (BILI) - Get Report was climbing after announcing a strategic partnership with Riot Games, the developer of MOBA League of Legends, among others. Bilibili receives a three-year exclusive license for live broadcasting the League of Legend Esports global events.