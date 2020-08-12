5 Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Tesla, ACM Research, Sunrun

Tesla, ACM Research, Sunrun, Pennant Group and Xpel are some of Wednesday's top gainers.

Stocks were rising Wednesday as the tech sector came back from a late-day slide in the previous session.

While stocks were rising, however, a stalemate in Washington on more coronavirus aid was weighing on sentiment

Against that backdrop, here are some market's prominent gainers for Tuesday:

1. Tesla | Percentage Increase Over 10%

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report shares were rising after the electric-car maker declared a 5-for-1 stock split. Tesla shares have more than tripled year to date, despite the impacts of covid-19 on its factory operations earlier this year and on consumer demand for luxury vehicles.

2. ACM Research | Percentage Increase Over 6%

ACM Research (ACMR) - Get Report climbed after the company, which makes wafer cleaning technologies for advanced semiconductor devices, recently reported 35% growth in revenue and raised full-year guidance from a range of $130 million-$150 million to a new range of $140 million-$155 million.

3. Sunrun | Percentage Increase Over 6%

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) - Get Report was shining after the solar energy systems maker recently missed Wall Street's second-quarter-earnings expectations but topped revenue estimates. Revenue totaled $181.3 million, down from $204.6 million a year ago but surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5%.

4. Pennant Group | Percentage Increase Over 36%

Pennant Group (PNTG) - Get Report was advancing after the healthcare services company said second-quarter revenue totaled $92.7 million, up 12% from a year earlier. Earnings were 15 cents a share, an increase of 15% from a year earlier.

5. Xpel Inc. | Percentage Increase Over 24%

Xpel (XPEL) - Get Report shares were climbing after the auto parts maker reported that second-quarter revenue increased 19% to $35.8 million, while net income grew 32% to $4 million, or 14 cents a share.