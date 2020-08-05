Stocks were rising Wednesday as Walt Disney DIS posted a modest profit despite the coronavirus pandemic, while investors held out hope that Washington would come up with an economic stimulus package.

Several pharmaceutical companies were advancing, as they race for a coronavirus vaccine.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Wednesday:

1. Novavax | Percentage Increase Over 8%

Novavax (NVAX) - Get Report surged after the biotech company said its trial vaccine to prevent covid-19 generated a promising immune response in an early-stage clinical trial.

2. Fiverr | Percentage Increase Over 16%

Fiverr (FVRR) - Get Report was climbing after the online marketplace beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings and revenue estimates. Revenue grew 82% year-over-year, the company said, "with strong execution across product, marketing and operation during the global pandemic."

3. VBI Vaccines | Percentage Increase Over 3%

VBI Vaccines (VBIV) - Get Report was advancing as the biopharma company said the Canadian government would support advancement of VBI’s coronavirus program through Phase II clinical development.

4. Hecla Mining | Percentage Increase Over 4%

Hecla Mining (HL) - Get Report was climbing as gold prices surged. The mining company is scheduled to release its second-quarter earnings report on Thursday.

5. Emergent BioSolutions | Percentage Increase Over 9%

Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) - Get Report was climbing after Moody's Investors Service assigned a Ba2 corporate family rating to the life sciences company. Moody's anticipates "steady ongoing growth in Emergent's anthrax and smallpox vaccines supplied to the US Strategic National Stockpile." Coronavirus vaccine manufacturing contracts with companies like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report and AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) - Get Report, and the US government will bolster Emergent's contract development and manufacturing organization business, Moody's said.