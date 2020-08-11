5 Stock Gainers for Tuesday: U.S. Auto Parts, GSX Techedu

Stocks were mixed Tuesday after President Donald Trump suggested he was considering a capital gains tax cut to help create more U.S. jobs and Russia said it registered the world’s first coronavirus vaccine.

The president issued executive orders over the weekend that would include continued payments of up to $400 a week of supplemental federal unemployment benefits and a payroll tax deferral.

Against that backdrop, here are some market's biggest gainers for Tuesday:

1. GSX Techedu | Percentage Increase Over 6%

Online Chinese education company GSX Techedu (GSX) - Get Report was rising even after Citron Research recently alleged the company has been overstating its revenue. Some short sellers have been very active this year, according to Insider Monkey.

2. U.S. Auto Parts | Percentage Increase Over 10%

U.S. Auto Parts (PRTS) - Get Report was advancing as the e-commerce automotive parts and accessories company said second-quarter net sales increased 61% to a company record of $118.9 million, while net income came to $1.6 million, or 3 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $1.5 million, or 4 cents a share.

3. Nautilus Group | Percentage Increase Over 13%

Nautilus Group (NLS) - Get Report jumped after the the exercise-equipment maker beat Wall Street's second-quarter revenue estimates. Revenue increased 94% to $114.2 million from $59 million a year earlier. The company reported a net loss of $5.1 million, or 17 cents a share, narrowed from a loss of $78.9 million, or $2.66, a year earlier. FactSet's consensus analyst estimate called for a loss of 10 cents a share on revenue of $68.7 million.

4. Evoke Pharma | Percentage Increase Over 31%

Evoke Pharma (EVOK) - Get Report climbed after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved Gimoti, the company's outpatient treatment that bypasses the stomach to relieve symptoms in adults with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis. Evoke Pharma said it is looking to launch Gimoti in the fourth quarter.

5. Trillium Therapeutics | Percentage Increase Over 5%

Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) - Get Report was advancing. The company recently unveiled progress on its ongoing Phase Ib dose optimization study of TTI-621 in patients with relapsed and/or refractory cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. The company said it had successfully completed the safety assessment part of the 1.4 mg/kg cohort and is now moving ahead with the 2.0 mg/kg dose level.