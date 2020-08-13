5 Stock Gainers for Thursday: Fat Brands, Revolve Group, Aspen Technology

Fat Brands, Revolve Group, Aspen Technology, China Unicorn and 1Life Healthcare are five of the biggest stock gainers on Thursday,

Stocks were mixed Thursday, with jobless claims falling below 1 million for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Stimulus talks remained stalled.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she received an “overture” from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to meet but turned down the offer since the White House hadn't budged from its stimulus demands.

Restaurant chains, fashion retailers, and software makers were among the top gainers investors were following Thursday:

1. Fat Brands | Percentage Increase Over 103%

Fat Brands (FAT) - Get Report was soaring on Thursday after the restaurant chain company said it would acquire the Johnny Rockets restaurant chain from the private equity firm Sun Capital Partners for about $25 million. The purchase is expected to be completed in September.

2. Revolve Group | Percentage Increase Over 17%

Online fashion retailer Revolve Group (RVLV) - Get Report was climbing after handily beating Wall Street's quarterly earnings expectations. The company noted that it had taken several cost-saving measures, such as slashing executive compensations, furloughing associates and reducing inventory buys at the beginning of the pandemic.

3. Aspen Technology | Percentage Increase Over 29%

Aspen Technology (AZPN) - Get Report shares soared Thursday after KeyBanc analyst Jason Celino raised his share-price target on the asset optimization software company after it posted stronger-than expected earnings.

4. China Unicom | Percentage Increase Over 18%

China Unicom (CHU) - Get Report climbed after the investment holding company posted earnings that exceeded analysts' estimates. The company provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in China.

5. 1Life Healthcare | Percentage Increase Over 10%

1Life Healthcare (ONEM) - Get Report was rising after reporting a narrower-than-expected second-quarter loss and sales came in above forecasts. The company, which manages the One Medical doctors' offices, said membership count totaled 475,000, up 25% from a year earlier.