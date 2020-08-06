5 Stock Gainers for Thursday: Celsius Holdings, Vista Outdoor, Nikola

Celsius Holdings, Vista Outdoor, Nikola, Ontrak and Plug Power were some of the top gainers for Thursday.

Stocks were wavering on Thursday as investors contended with weekly jobless claims while waiting for some signs of clarity out of Washington on a coronavirus stimulus package.

Despite the cautious trading, several stocks were advancing. Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Thursday:

1. Celsius Holdings | Percentage Increase Over 22%

Celsius Holdings (CELH) - Get Report was climbing after the fitness beverage maker reported second quarter revenue of $30 million, up 80% from a year ago. The company also posted net income of $1.6 million, compared with a loss of $1.5 million a year earlier.

2. Vista Outdoor | Percentage Increase Over 15%

Vista Outdoor (VSTO) - Get Report soared after the ammunition and outdoor gear seller beat Wall Street's first-quarter earnings and sales expectations. The company reported net income of $40.5 million, or 69 cents a share, compared with a loss of $16.6 million, or 29 cents a share, a year earlier. Sales rose 4.2% to $479.1 million.

3. Ontrak | Percentage Increase Over 31%

Ontrak OTRK, an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company, was rising after reporting second-quarter revenue of $17.2 million, more than double the year-earlier figure, and a record number of enrolled members of 11,989, tripled from a year earlier. Ontrak forecast a more than doubling of revenue in 2020 to at least $90 million

4. Plug Power | Percentage Increase Over 20%

Plug Power (PLUG) - Get Report advanced after the hydrogen fuel company posted better-than-expected second-quarter results. The company said it achieved the highest second quarter gross billings in its history during the latest quarter. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Plug Power said it has deployed over 5,000 fuel cell units year-to-date with customers.

5. Nikola | Percentage Increase Over 8%

Electric truck maker Nikola (NKLA) - Get Report climbed after recovering from its tough earnings debut earlier this week, when the company reported a wider-than-expected second-quarter loss and said that the coronavirus pandemic had disrupted its supply chain. The company added that "mitigation efforts are underway to reduce the resulting risk to production timelines."