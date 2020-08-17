5 Stock Gainers for Monday: Imara, Barrick Gold, Azure Power Global

Imara, Azure Power Global, Barrick Gold, Clovis Oncology and GrowGeneration are some of the big gainers for Monday.

Stocks were mixed Monday as investors reacted to a stalemate in Congress over the coronavirus stimulus, U.S.-China trade tensions, and the end of the summer vacation season.

The U.S. and China - the world's two largest economies--postponed a weekend meeting to discuss progress of their phase one trade agreement.

Investors bought up shares from a variety of industries, including biotechnology, utilities, and gold. Here are some of the top gainers for Monday:

1. Imara | Percentage Increase Over 55%

Shares of Imara (IMRA) were soaring after Citi analyst Yigal Nochomovitz upgraded the pharmaceutical company to buy from neutral with a price target of $30, down from $34. The company said it received encouraging news for IMR-687, its sickle cell disease treatment.

2. Azure Power Global | Percentage Increase Over 10%

Azure Power Global (AZRE) - Get Report advanced after the operator of solar-power plants in India beat Wall Street's first-quarter-earnings expectations. Adjusted earnings were 7 cents a share, ahead of the Zacks consensus estimate of a loss of 23 cents. Revenue totaled $52.2 million, up 16% from a year earlier and edging out the Zacks estimate of $51 million.

3. Barrick Gold | Percentage Increase Over 11%

Barrick Gold (GOLD) - Get Report shares were rising after Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) - Get Report took a new 1.2% stake in the gold mining company. Berkshire Hathaway also exited or reduced holdings in shares of financial companies in the quarter ended July 1.

4. Clovis Oncology | Percentage Increase Over 21%

Clovis Oncology (CLVS) - Get Report was climbing after the biopharmaceutical company said a Phase II study of Rubraca, its treatment for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, supported the May U.S. Food and Drug Administration accelerated approval of Rubraca for the treatment. The results were published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

5. GrowGeneration | Percentage Increase Over 18%

GrowGeneration (GRWG) - Get Report was advancing after the specialty hydroponic and organic gardening retailer recently reported its 10th consecutive quarter of record revenue. Sales more than doubled from a year earlier to $43.5 million. Same-store sales were up 49% from a year ago.