How important is cash for investors?

It’s an important issue in an age of tech companies that take moonshots, sometimes literally. In recent history companies such as Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report and Google (GOOGL) - Get Report have demonstrated that revenue and cash flow aren’t always what they’re cracked up to be. These firms established a business model of burning through cash in exchange for growth, and it worked wonders. That doesn’t mean it’s always a good idea, though, and companies like CurrencyWorks CWRK Virgin Galactic (SPCE) - Get Report have put that question front and center.

“Always remember,” Collins writes, “Companies need cash. Companies want cash. Some companies even hoard stock.”

"Cash isn't always a concern with large-cap companies, especially profitable companies with strong free-cash flow and little debt. You'd be surprised, though, at how those companies will sometimes dip into debt to raise cash, often to repurchase shares or potentially make an acquisition."

But the need for cash is a stumbling block that can hit investors hard, Collins writes. "If you're invested in a company that needs cash to continue to operate, whether it be for an acquisition, growth initiative, or simply to get through a business slowdown, you can quickly find your position getting hit hard, because of a need for cash."

A company without solid cash flow can take unexpected dips, and that can be a nasty surprise for investors who expected strong performance from their high-tech investment.

Liquidity isn’t the be-all, end-all for investors, but it can be an incredibly important benchmark when you consider the long term health of a company. Particularly, when a company seems to burn through cash and accumulate debt, this can be a bright red warning sign for investors: Beware.