Stocks Waver Over Global Economic Recovery Concern

Stocks waver as investors' concerns about the economy overshadow reports of progress on a coronavirus vaccine.

Stocks on Friday were flat amid worries about a global economic recovery and positive developments on a coronavirus vaccine.

Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 42 points, or 0.15%, the S&P 500 was off 0.06%, while the Nasdaq was up 0.05%.

Stocks on Thursday finished highere, with the Nasdaq reaching a record close on solid gains from Apple (AAPL) - Get Report and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report.

Tesla shares raced to a fresh record Friday as investors positioned themselves for a 5-for-1 split of one of Wall Street's hottest, and most expensive, stocks.

Holders of record at the end of the Friday session will receive four additional shares of Tesla stock for each one they currently hold, with the distribution set for Aug. 28. The split at the same time reduces Tesla's stock price proportionately.

Thursday's reading of weekly jobless claims, which rose past 1.1 million, and a weaker-than-expected outcome from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve business index added to concern that while stocks are near records, they aren't necessarily reflecting a so-called V-shaped recovery in the broader economy.

Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report and its German partner BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report said their Covid-19 vaccine candidate was on track for regulatory review as soon as October. Both companies were climbing Friday.

The companies said the vaccine "was well tolerated with mild to moderate fever in fewer than 20% of the participants."

More than 160 coronavirus vaccines are under development worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.

Joe Biden on Thursday evening accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination for president and said in his acceptance speech that President Donald Trump has "failed in his most basic duty to the nation. He's failed to protect us. He's failed to protect America, and my fellow Americans, that is unforgivable."

Deere & Co. (DE) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings Friday, and improved its full-year forecasts, as cost cutting and stabilizing farm sales supported the industrial equipment group's bottom line.