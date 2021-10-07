October 7, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Action Alerts PLUS Says Watch For This in Friday's Jobs Report
Action Alerts PLUS Says Watch For This in Friday's Jobs Report
Publish date:

Stocks Surge on Debt-Ceiling Deal; Jobless Claims Fall to 326,000

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday that Democrats have reached an agreement with Republicans to extend the debt ceiling until early December.
Author:
and

Stocks powered ahead Thursday, while energy prices retreated from multiyear highs, as investors looked to a short-term fix in the debt-ceiling saga and an easing of tensions between Washington and Beijing.

At last check the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.16% to 34,817, the S&P 500 advanced 1.08%, while the Nasdaq gained 1.33%.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) said Thursday he's reached an agreement, with Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) that would extend the debt ceiling until early December. A vote is planned for later today, he added.

McConnell said late Wednesday that he'd support a specific, time-limited extension to the $28.4 trillion debt ceiling in order to allow Democrats time to pass a longer-term solution through reconciliation, a complicated process. 

TheStreet Recommends

President Joe Biden will meet China's President Xi Jingping before the end of the year, administration officials said late Wednesday. That would be the first face-to-face talks between the two world leaders since last year's election.

Applications for jobless benefits for the week ending on Oct. 2 were pegged at 326,000, down from the prior period's upwardly revised total of 364,000 and ahead of the Wall Street consensus forecast. The post-pandemic low remains at 310,000, recorded over the week of Sept. 9.

General Motors  (GM) - Get General Motors Company (GM) Report climbed after after the largest U.S. automaker unveiled plans to double its annual revenue by the end of the decade.

AT&T  (T) - Get AT&T Inc. Report advanced as the stock went ex-dividend and investors reacted to a Reuters report that linked its funding to the far-right media group OAN and a price target upgrade, to $28 a share, from Moffett Nathanson.

Levi Strauss  (LEVI) - Get Levi Strauss & Co. Class A Report shares were also on the move, rising after the casual apparel maker posted stronger-than-expected third quarter sales.

A NIO ES8 electric SUV is displayed at the Shanghai car show in April. Photo: Xinhua
INVESTING

Can NIO Stock Really Rally 66% to $56 a Share?

Jim Cramer: Morgan Stanley Didn’t Deliver Last Quarter
INVESTING

Even if Oil Hits $150, Markets Can Escape Pain, JPMorgan Says

Cathie Wood Lead
INVESTING

Cathie Wood Moves Ark Investment to Florida, Leaving NY City

GM's Chevy Brand Inks Deal With Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
INVESTING

Apple Plans to Expand In-Dash CarPlay Features: Report

United Airlines Lead
INVESTING

United Airlines Lifts Schedule to Biggest Since Pandemic Began

NIO Lead
INVESTING

5 Stock Gainers for Thursday: Nio, Tata Motors, Levi Strauss

PayPal Should Spend More Than $12 Billion to Buy Square and Create a Global Payments Monster
INVESTING

Square Upgraded to Buy; Jefferies Sees 'Must-Own Over Long Term'

Conagra Stock Dips, Chef Boyardee Recalls Over 700,000 Pounds of Spaghetti and Meatballs
INVESTING

Conagra Stock Wavers as Earnings Beat and Sales Slip