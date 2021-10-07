Stocks Surge on Debt-Ceiling Deal; Jobless Claims Fall to 326,000

Stocks powered ahead Thursday, while energy prices retreated from multiyear highs, as investors looked to a short-term fix in the debt-ceiling saga and an easing of tensions between Washington and Beijing.
At last check the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.16% to 34,817, the S&P 500 advanced 1.08%, while the Nasdaq gained 1.33%.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) said Thursday he's reached an agreement, with Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) that would extend the debt ceiling until early December. A vote is planned for later today, he added.
McConnell said late Wednesday that he'd support a specific, time-limited extension to the $28.4 trillion debt ceiling in order to allow Democrats time to pass a longer-term solution through reconciliation, a complicated process.
President Joe Biden will meet China's President Xi Jingping before the end of the year, administration officials said late Wednesday. That would be the first face-to-face talks between the two world leaders since last year's election.
Applications for jobless benefits for the week ending on Oct. 2 were pegged at 326,000, down from the prior period's upwardly revised total of 364,000 and ahead of the Wall Street consensus forecast. The post-pandemic low remains at 310,000, recorded over the week of Sept. 9.
General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company (GM) Report climbed after after the largest U.S. automaker unveiled plans to double its annual revenue by the end of the decade.
AT&T (T) - Get AT&T Inc. Report advanced as the stock went ex-dividend and investors reacted to a Reuters report that linked its funding to the far-right media group OAN and a price target upgrade, to $28 a share, from Moffett Nathanson.
Levi Strauss (LEVI) - Get Levi Strauss & Co. Class A Report shares were also on the move, rising after the casual apparel maker posted stronger-than-expected third quarter sales.