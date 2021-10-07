Stocks Surge on Debt-Ceiling Deal; Jobless Claims Fall to 326,000

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday that Democrats have reached an agreement with Republicans to extend the debt ceiling until early December.

Stocks powered ahead Thursday, while energy prices retreated from multiyear highs, as investors looked to a short-term fix in the debt-ceiling saga and an easing of tensions between Washington and Beijing.

At last check the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.16% to 34,817, the S&P 500 advanced 1.08%, while the Nasdaq gained 1.33%.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) said Thursday he's reached an agreement, with Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) that would extend the debt ceiling until early December. A vote is planned for later today, he added.

McConnell said late Wednesday that he'd support a specific, time-limited extension to the $28.4 trillion debt ceiling in order to allow Democrats time to pass a longer-term solution through reconciliation, a complicated process.

President Joe Biden will meet China's President Xi Jingping before the end of the year, administration officials said late Wednesday. That would be the first face-to-face talks between the two world leaders since last year's election.

Applications for jobless benefits for the week ending on Oct. 2 were pegged at 326,000, down from the prior period's upwardly revised total of 364,000 and ahead of the Wall Street consensus forecast. The post-pandemic low remains at 310,000, recorded over the week of Sept. 9.

General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company (GM) Report climbed after after the largest U.S. automaker unveiled plans to double its annual revenue by the end of the decade.

AT&T (T) - Get AT&T Inc. Report advanced as the stock went ex-dividend and investors reacted to a Reuters report that linked its funding to the far-right media group OAN and a price target upgrade, to $28 a share, from Moffett Nathanson.

Levi Strauss (LEVI) - Get Levi Strauss & Co. Class A Report shares were also on the move, rising after the casual apparel maker posted stronger-than-expected third quarter sales.