Stocks Surge Despite Lackluster Economic Data

The Dow hits an intraday record as Wall Street looks beyond disappointing economic news.

Stock jumped Thursday as Wall Street looked beyond disappointing economic news.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which hit an intraday record, rose 180 points, or 0.52%, to 35,111, S&P 500 rose 0.54%, and Nasdaq climbed 0.41%.

Jim Cramer: To Crack the Code During Earnings Season, Follow the Boost

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose Thursday to 1.269%.

Gross domestic product, a measure of all goods and services produced during the April-to-June period, grew 6.5% on an annualized basis, below the forecast of 8.4%.

The Labor Department said that weekly jobless claims fell by 24,000 to 400,000, down from the previous week’s revised estimate of 424,000 claims.

What the Fed Said and Did, Robinhood IPO, Trading Ford, Facebook and ServiceNo

Continuing claims, which track Americans receiving unemployment benefits, rose 3.27 million for the week ending July 17. The median estimate was 3.19 million claims.

Ford Motor (F) - Get Report was rising after the carmaker lifted its 2021 forecast following a surprise second quarter profit that defied supply constraints linked to the global semiconductor shortage.

Federal Reserve officials said “the economy has made progress” toward its goals for employment and inflation, indicating changes to the Fed's stimulus could be coming.

But Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank wasn't ready to begin pulling back on its monthly bond purchases of $120 billion a month.

“We’re not there. And we see ourselves as having some ground to cover to get there,” Powell said Wednesday after the Federal Open Market Committee kept interest rates unchanged at a range near zero.

The Federal Reserve also noted that the path to a sustained economic recovery "depends on the course" of the coronavirus and the pace of vaccinations.

"The Fed acknowledged that the economy has made progress towards meeting employment and inflation goals so we’re likely getting closer to an official tapering announcement, but we still think September is when that is likely to take place," said Lawrence Gillum, fixed income strategist for LPL Financial.

Ford is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells F? Learn more now.