Stocks Slide on Growth Worries as Delta Accelerates; Walmart Earnings in Focus

July retail sales data, as well as second-quarter earnings from Walmart and Home Depot, will provide key insight into consumer strength heading into the autumn.

The Tuesday Market Minute

Global stocks retreat for a second consecutive session amid rising coronavirus cases in Asia and a renewed tech crackdown in China.

European stocks fall to a one-week low as lockdowns and emergency orders in Asia pare growth forecasts.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fall to a ten-day low of 1.223% ahead of retail sales data and a virtual town hall hosted by Fed Chair Jerome Powell at 1:30 PM Eastern time.

U.S. equity futures suggest a softer open Monday ahead of second quarter earnings from Walmart and Home Depot and July retail sales data at 8:30 am Eastern time.

Wall Street futures moved lower Tuesday, while Treasury bond yields touched a ten-day trough, as investors peeled away from risk markets amid a surge in coronavirus infections in Asia and slowing growth signals here in the United States.

World stocks, which fell for the second consecutive session, were also hit by the latest China crackdown on unfair competition and data abuse by the country's biggest tech companies, sending shares sharply lower. That, coupled with news of a fresh lockdown in New Zealand, expanded emergency measures in Japan and record-high infections in various countries around ther region pulled Asia stocks deeply into the red.

Here at home, sagging consumer sentiment, slowing manufacturing growth and the likelihood of a fall in July retail sales when data is published at 8:30 am Eastern time has investors questioning the pace of second half growth as well as the timing of the Federal Reserve's plans to taper its monthly bond purchases.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell could address that today in a virtual town hall meeting with students and educators at 1:30 PM Eastern time today, but the specific details will likely come later this month at a central bank symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

In the meantime, Walmart (WMT) - Get Report and Home Depot (HD) - Get Report will publish July-quarter earnings ahead of today's retail sales figures, while investors closely track benchmark 10-year Treasury bond yields, which traded at a ten-day low of 1.223% in overnight dealing.

Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average suggest a 155 point pullback for the benchmark average, while those linked to the S&P 500 are priced for a 20 point retreat.

Tech stocks, meanwhile, are set for a 65 point decline thanks in part to pre-market pullbacks for Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report and Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report.

General Motors (GM) - Get Report shares were also in the red, falling 1.2% to 52.33 each, after SEC filings showed billionaire investor Warren Buffett cut his stake in the carmaker by 10.4% as of the end of the second quarter. Similar reductions were reported for Abbvie (ABBV) - Get Report, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) - Get Report, Merck (MRK) - Get Report and Kroger (KR) - Get Report.

The prospect of weaker energy demand, travel restrictions and slowing manufacturing has oil prices on the back foot again Tuesday, with WTI crude for September delivery marked 30 cents lower at $66.99 per barrel.

In overseas markets, European stocks slipped to a one-week low as traders retreated from recent market peaks amid China's intensified tech crackdown and the acceleration of coronavirus infections in several Asian countries.

The region-wide MSCI ex-Japan benchmark slipped 1.34% heading into the close of trading, with the Shanghai Composite down 2%, while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo closed lower for a fourth consecutive session at 27,424.47 points.