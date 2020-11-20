TheStreet
7 Stocks Rising in Premarket Trading Friday

The rising stocks during premarket trading in the stock market on Friday include Moderna, Ross Stores, BioNTech, Pfizer and Microsoft.
Dow futures edged lower Friday as markets reacted to Treasury Steve Mnuchin recalling nearly half a billion dollars in coronavirus aid from the Federal Reserve.

The earnings reports that are expected Friday are Foot Locker  (FL) - Get Report and Hibbett Sports  (HIBB) - Get Report to end a busy week of earnings.

Here are the best stocks in the premarket trading by their performance in percentage change. The stocks selected must be a greater than $20 share price.

BioNTech BNTX | Increased +5.13%

BioNTech  (BNTX) - Get Report is the selected partner for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine. Eli Lilly  (LLY) - Get Report also received FDA approval on Friday for its vaccine despite the WHO administration casting doubt about Gilead's  (GILD) - Get Report remdesivir, which is a key component of the drug. 

Ross Stores ROST | Increased +3.54%

Ross Stores  (ROST) - Get Report shares are rising after reporting stronger than expected revenue during its third-quarter report. Three analysts have upgraded the stock and raised their price target after the news.

Moderna MRNA | Increased +2.85%

Moderna  (MRNA) - Get Report and BioNTech are expected to receive conditional EU approval to distribute their Covid-19 vaccines starting next month in a synchronized effort with the U.S.

Pinduoduo | Increased +2.70%

Chinese e-commerce Pinduoduo  (PDD) - Get Report jumped after reporting earnings earlier in Nov. and reported its first-ever profit.

Microsoft | Increased +0.13%

Microsoft  (MSFT) - Get Report received an upgrade by Oppenheimer in early Nov. on cloud strength with a new price target of $260. The stock closed trading on Thursday at $212.42.

Pfizer PFE | Increased +1.55%

Pfizer  (PFE) - Get Report filed for emergency FDA approval for its Covid-19 vaccine so it can start distributed the vaccine starting in Dec. with its partner BioNTech. 

JD.com JD | Increased +0.76%

JD.com  (JD) - Get Report reported earnings earlier this week and beat earnings forecasts but fell short on revenue.

