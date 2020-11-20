7 Stocks Rising in Premarket Trading Friday
Dow futures edged lower Friday as markets reacted to Treasury Steve Mnuchin recalling nearly half a billion dollars in coronavirus aid from the Federal Reserve.
The earnings reports that are expected Friday are Foot Locker (FL) - Get Report and Hibbett Sports (HIBB) - Get Report to end a busy week of earnings.
Here are the best stocks in the premarket trading by their performance in percentage change. The stocks selected must be a greater than $20 share price.
BioNTech BNTX | Increased +5.13%
BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report is the selected partner for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine. Eli Lilly (LLY) - Get Report also received FDA approval on Friday for its vaccine despite the WHO administration casting doubt about Gilead's (GILD) - Get Report remdesivir, which is a key component of the drug.
Ross Stores ROST | Increased +3.54%
Ross Stores (ROST) - Get Report shares are rising after reporting stronger than expected revenue during its third-quarter report. Three analysts have upgraded the stock and raised their price target after the news.
Moderna MRNA | Increased +2.85%
Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report and BioNTech are expected to receive conditional EU approval to distribute their Covid-19 vaccines starting next month in a synchronized effort with the U.S.
Pinduoduo | Increased +2.70%
Chinese e-commerce Pinduoduo (PDD) - Get Report jumped after reporting earnings earlier in Nov. and reported its first-ever profit.
Microsoft | Increased +0.13%
Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report received an upgrade by Oppenheimer in early Nov. on cloud strength with a new price target of $260. The stock closed trading on Thursday at $212.42.
Pfizer PFE | Increased +1.55%
Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report filed for emergency FDA approval for its Covid-19 vaccine so it can start distributed the vaccine starting in Dec. with its partner BioNTech.
JD.com JD | Increased +0.76%
JD.com (JD) - Get Report reported earnings earlier this week and beat earnings forecasts but fell short on revenue.