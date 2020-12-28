Stocks Rise as Trump Signs $2.3T Covid-19 Relief and Funding Package

Stocks touched records Monday after President Donald Trump did an about-face and signed a $2.3 trillion spending bill that includes nearly $1 trillion of coronavirus relief.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 214 points, or 0.71%, to 30,406, while the S&P 500 rose 0.70%, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.71%. All three major indexes hit records at the open.

Trump, who had threatened to send the bill back to Congress, relented late Sunday and signed the spending package agreement he had earlier called a "disgrace."

The president backed off his demand for $2,000 aid checks.

The move cleared the way for $600 direct payments to most American families as well as improved unemployment benefits.

The bill includes $900 billion in pandemic relief and $1.4 trillion in government spending to fund federal agencies through the end of the fiscal year next September.

The number of confirmed global deaths from covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, rose to almost 1.77 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. Confirmed cases of the virus worldwide have risen to 80.88 million.

The U.S. death toll is 333,140, the most in the world. The number of infected people in the U.S. was 19,136,758.

Meanwhile, countries are imposing more restrictions to fight the spread of a new, more infectious strain of the virus. Japan is among the latest to act, banning the entry of most foreigners through the end of January.

The covid-19 vaccine made by AstraZeneca (AZN) - Get Report and the University of Oxford could be cleared by the U.K. as early as this week, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The European Union started a continentwide vaccination campaign less than a week after clearing a shot developed by Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report and BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report.

Myovant (MYOV) - Get Report shares surged after the Swiss biopharma and New York health-care giant Pfizer said they’d collaborate to market a prostate-cancer treatment, an agreement valued at as much as $4.2 billion. The drug is also under development and Food and Drug Administration assessment for certain women’s-health applications.

Chipmakers got a boost Monday after Mizuho Securities raised price targets for more than a couple dozen semiconductor companies. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report and Applied Materials (AMAT) - Get Report were among those advancing.

U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba (BABA) - Get Report declined more than 1% after Chinese regulators ordered Ant Group to overhaul its lending and other consumer-finance operations.

Alibaba owns a 33% stake in Ant Group, the world’s largest financial technology company. Baird analyst Colin Sebastian cut his price target on Alibaba to $285 from $325, while maintaining his outperform rating.

Bitcoin ran up to $28,000 this weekend for a variety of reasons, most prominent among them investors' fear of missing out