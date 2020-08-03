Nasdaq at Intraday High - Economic Stimulus Talks to Continue

Stocks climb as economic-stimulus talks are scheduled to resume and tech advances. The Nasdaq Composite touched an intraday record.

Stocks climbed Monday as economic-stimulus talks are scheduled to resume and tech stocks continue to advance.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 123 points, or 0.47%, to 26,552 and the S&P 500 climbed 0.54% to 3,288.

The Nasdaq Composite, which reached an intraday high shortly after the opening bell, advanced 1.2% to 10,873.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report was higher following reports that the Cupertino, Calif., tech giant had bought Mobeewave, a Montreal startup with technology that could transform iPhones into mobile-payment terminals, for about $100 million.

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report was also advancing after the Redmond, Wash., software behemoth confirmed that it would continue to negotiate with ByteDance to explore a purchase of its popular social-media platform TikTok in the U.S.

The Trump administration has upped its pressure on the Chinese government in recent months and threatened to ban TikTok.

ADT (ADT) - Get Report shares soared after the Boca Raton, Fla., provider of security solutions said that it and Alphabet's (GOOGL) - Get Report Google partnered on a new line of smart-home-security devices, software and services.

As part of the deal, the Mountain View, Calif., internet-search, advertising and tech giant will invest $450 million for a 6.6% stake in ADT.

Meanwhile, the expiration of emergency unemployment benefits, valued at around $18 billion, has markets looking to Congress for a follow-up stimulus package, but weekend talks passed without a deal.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill carried talks on a new stimulus package into the weekend Saturday, and while both sides hailed "good progress' from the meetings, Republicans and Democrats remain at least $1 trillion apart on their proposed bills.

Unemployment assistance, which was set at $600 per week in March, recently ended and the White House is looking to reduce the figure to $200 a week. Democrats want to keep the amount at $600.

"I'm not optimistic that there will be a solution in the very near term," White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told CBS's "Face the Nation"

"We continue to see really a stonewalling of any piecemeal type of legislation that happens on Capitol Hill,."Hopefully that will change in the coming days."

Investors are concerned that any prolonged impasse in Washington could further erode consumer confidence and stifle job creation.

New coronavirus infection rates continue to trend at around 60,000 per day, taking the U.S. total to around 4.7 million, with about 156,000 deaths since its outbreak earlier this year.

Around the world, infections have risen past 18 million, with at least one million added to the total every four days now that outbreaks are being recorded in Britain, Australia, Japan and many other nations around the Asia region.

About 132 S&P 500 companies are expected to report this week, including Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Report, CVS Health (CVS) - Get Report, Bristol-Myers (BMY) - Get Report and Lowe's (LOW) - Get Report.