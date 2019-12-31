Stocks Mixed on Last Day of 2019 as Trump Says He Will Sign U.S.-China Phase One Deal Jan. 15

Stocks are mixed Tuesday, the last trading day of 2019, as President Donald Trump says he will sign the phase-one trade deal with China at the White House on Jan. 15.

2. China's Tencent Holdings has led a consortium of investors into a deal that to buy 10% of Universal Music Group.

3. Carlos Ghosn, the former head of Renault-Nissan facing corruption and financial misconduct charges in Japan, has fled to Lebanon months before he was due to stand trial in Tokyo.

Stocks were falling slightly Tuesday, the final trading day of 2019, as President Donald Trump says he will sign the phase one trade deal with China at the White House on January 15.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 5 points, or 0.02%, to 28,456, the S&P 500 rose 0.01% and the Nasdaq was up 0.08%.

Stocks finished lower Monday on Wall Street's next-to-last trading day of 2019 as U.S. airstrikes in Iraq and Syria took some steam out of the markets.

Trump said on Twitter that "I will be signing our very large and comprehensive Phase One Trade Deal with China on January 15."

"The ceremony will take place at the White House," Trump wrote. "High level representatives of China will be present. At a later date I will be going to Beijing where talks will begin on Phase Two!"

Markets have been wary due to the lack of details surrounding the text of the agreement, reached earlier this month after more than a year of negotiations and tit-for-tat tariffs.

In other news, a group of Iraqi Shiite Muslims threw rocks at the gates of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad Tuesday before tearing down the main gate and entering the compound.

The protesters, thought to be supported by Iran-backed militia, were reacting to U.S. airstrikes earlier this week that killed 25 Kataib Hezbollah fighters following the death of a U.S. civilian contractor in Iraq last week.

Security forces fired tear gas at the protesters, while non-essential staff at the embassy were evacuated.

China's Tencent Holdings has led a consortium of investors into a deal to buy 10% of Universal Music Group, the world's biggest music company, for around $3.4 billion.

The stake sale values Universal -- which is controlled by French media company Vivendi SA (VIVHY) -- at around $34 billion, the companies said. It gives China-based Tencent a chance to bring music from artists such as Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and the Beatles to streaming audiences in its domestic market of more than 450 million online users.

Carlos Ghosn, the former head of the Renault-Nissan car-making alliance facing corruption and financial misconduct charges in Japan, has fled to Lebanon just months before he was due to stand trial in Tokyo.

Ghosn, who was arrested late last year and held under strict bail conditions set by the Tokyo District Court, managed to leave Japan despite having surrendered his passports to authorities and submitted to intense monitoring by police.

He arrived in Lebanon -- where he has strong political and business ties -- early Tuesday, claiming he would not be "held hostage" by Japan's "rigged justice system."