Stocks Off on Jobs Report, Stimulus Talks, U.S.-China Worries

Stocks were trading lower Friday as investors reacted to a better-than-expected jobs report, continued negotiations on a coronavirus stimulus package, and increased political tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 78 points, or 0.27%, to 27,312, the S&P 500 fell 0.10%, while the Nasdaq slipped 0.09%.

Stocks finished higher on Thursday with the Nasdaq posting another record close, closing above 11,000 for the first time.

The U.S. economy added a better-than-expected 1.8 million jobs last month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday, pulling the headline unemployment rate to 10.2%.

But the pace of hiring slowed from the previous month amid a surge in coronavirus infections and new business closures.

"Investors will most likely cheer this employment report, but I think there are potential downside risks if the White House and Congress fail to make progress in their negotiations on another coronavirus relief bill," said Brian Price, head of investment management for Commonwealth Financial Network.

"It’s nice to see unemployment improve to around 10%, but the reality is that is a lot of Americans are struggling right now due to the pandemic and need assistance. The stakes are too high to not get a deal done and provide help to those in need."

Lawmakers in Washington remain deadlocked over coronavirus stimulus package.

President Donald Trump is threatening an executive order to extend the weekly $600 payment, but Republicans and Democrats remain trillions of dollars apart in their respective plans.

Trump issued executive orders late Thursday that bar "U.S. transactions" with China-based social media apps WeChat and TikTok, citing "significant risks" to personal data and digital security.

"TikTok ... automatically captures vast swaths of information from its users," the order read. "This data collection threatens to allow the Chinese Communist Party access to Americans’ personal and proprietary information — potentially allowing China to track the locations of Federal employees and contractors, build dossiers of personal information for blackmail, and conduct corporate espionage."

The decision will come into effect in mid-September, around the same time Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report is expected to either complete its purchase of TikTok or walk away from a transaction that was essentially forced by the White House.

TikTok owner ByteDance said Friday that it will pursue "all legal remedies available" in response to Trump's decision.

China has vowed to hit back at Trump's potentially sweeping ban, saying the executive order was "using state power to oppress non-American businesses."

Meanwhile, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday he had taken a second coronavirus test that came back negative, shortly after his office said the governor had tested positive for covid-19.

Uber Technologies (UBER) - Get Report slumped Friday after the ride-hailing company booked a $1.8 billion second-quarter loss as passenger traffic dried up during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Online real-estate company Zillow (Z) - Get Report was rising after reporting that its second-quarter loss widened, but the figure was stronger than analysts had estimated.