Stocks Ease Before Crucial Federal Reserve Policy Decision

U.S. stocks on Wednesday eased, with investors keeping risk appetite in check ahead of perhaps the most crucial Federal Reserve policy meeting in at least two years.

Stocks were little-affected by the November reading for retail sales as well, which showed a sharp decline from October's pace to a collective $639.8 billion.

Markets are expecting a hawkish tone to today's statement, expected at 2 p.m. U.S. Eastern, with bets on an accelerated timeline for reducing the pact of its $90 billion in monthly bond purchases and hints of a mid-2022 rate hike as inflation continues to surge past previous targets.

Both consumer price and factory gate inflation readings came in at the fastest pace in nearly 40 years last month, powered by a combination of energy price surges, supply chain disruptions and labor market tightness.

That's not only pushed the Fed into changing its view on future inflation readings -- Powell himself said it was time to retire the word "transitory" -- but also has traders betting on near-term rate hikes.

Investors have also had to navigate some conflicting overnight data as well, including a big miss on November retail sales in China and the fastest reading of U.K. inflation in at least 10 years.

Add more Covid omicron concerns to the mix -- alongside a warning on its virulence from the World Health Organization -- and its easy to understand why markets are reluctant to extend risk ahead of the Fed statement.

"Omicron is spreading at a rate we have not seen with any previous variant," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters. "Even if Omicron does cause less severe disease, the sheer number of cases could once again overwhelm unprepared health systems.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was marked 14 points lower while the S&P 500 slipped 14 points.

The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite -- which has fallen 2.5% over the past two days -- fell 137, or 0.9%, as benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields ticked lower to 1.441%.

Eli Lilly (LLY) - Get Eli Lilly and Company Report shares were a notable mover, rising 8.6% after the drugmaker lifted its forecast for Covid therapy sales, while boosting its full-year profit estimate, heading into an investor day presentation in Indianapolis.

Lowe's Cos. (LOW) - Get Lowe's Companies, Inc. Report shares were also active, edging 0.6% higher after the retailer issued a muted 2022 profit outlook that could signal slowing home improvement demand.

Toyota Motor (TM) - Get Toyota Motor Corp. Report shares surged Wednesday after the world's biggest carmaker unveiled a $70 billion investment commitment to boost its sales of electric vehicles by the end of the decade.

Toyota Chief Executive Akio Toyoda said he wanted to have a full lineup of 30 battery electric vehicles on sale by 2030, a figure that would double the total it expects for 2025, while adding another $4.5 billion to its battery development spending, which already includes a new plant in North Carolina.

Elon Musk was also back in the headlines, this time taking on Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren in a Twitter battle focused on his recent decision to dump $13 billion in Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report shares in order to meet tax obligations.