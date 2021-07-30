Stocks Lower as Delta COVID-19 Variant Weighs on Outlook

Stock are lower Friday amid solid economic growth and concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

Stock fell Friday as Wall Street balanced the prospect of still-solid economic growth against concerns the COVID-19 Delta variant is putting a dent in the second half of the year

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 62 points, or 0.18%, to 35,022, the S&P 500 fell 0.61%, while the Nasdaq was off 0.9% in early trading.

In economic news the personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy rose 3.5% in June on a year-over-year basis, below expectations of a 3.6% increase.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was down 0.022% Friday to 1.247%.

The Commerce Department reported Thursday that gross domestic product, a measure of all goods and services produced during the April-to-June period, grew 6.5% on an annualized basis, below the forecast of 8.4%.

Although investors took that as a positive sign the economy is recovering from its pandemic-induced slump, an internal document from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has suggested the Delta coronavirus variant surging across the U.S. appears to cause more severe illness and spread as easily as chickenpox.

The CDC is also scheduled to publish data Friday that will back the CDC's controversial decision this week to change guidance for fully vaccinated people to wear masks indoors in places where transmission of the virus is sustained or high.

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report shares traded lower Friday after the online retail giant posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings after the closing bell Thursday but revenue numbers that fell shy of Wall Street forecasts.

Shares of Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Report traded lower after the popular online trading app finished its first trading day as a public company on Thursday down more than 8%.

