Stocks Extend Gains After Rough Start to Week; Retail Sales Flat

Stocks are higher Friday but are still on track to post weekly declines. Retail sales were unchanged in April.

Stocks were rising Friday as the inflation fears that shook investors earlier in the week eased a bit.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 287 points, or 0.8%, to 34,308, the S&P 500 gained 1% and the Nasdaq rose 1.12%.

U.S. April retail sales were unchanged from last month at a collective $619.1 billion, the Commerce Department said. That was well shy of Wall Street's consensus forecast of a 1% gain. The March total, however, was revised sharply higher, to a gain of 10.7%

"The disappointing retail sales numbers shouldn’t really come as a huge surprise, given that last month encompassed stimulus money hitting bank accounts," said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E-Trade.

"A flat retail sales read is actually par for the course in a normalized environment so in a way this actually shows that retail is somewhat stabilizing."

So while on its own this read is not likely to move the needle in either direction, Loewengart said "it probably supports the point of view that the dip we experienced this week is a buying opportunity as all sectors march toward full recovery."

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Report traded lower after the entertainment giant added fewer-than-expected streaming customers in its fiscal second quarter.

The company said its Disney+ streaming service ended the quarter with 103.6 million customers, below analysts' estimates of 109.3 million.

According to Jim Cramer and the Action Alerts PLUS team, which holds Disney in its portfolio, the streaming estimates appeared to be too optimistic. A great deal of demand was pulled forward by the pandemic, similar to what Netflix NFLX experienced in its quarter.

Despite the miss, Disney backed its guidance for 230 million to 260 million subscribers by the end of fiscal 2024.

Stocks finished sharply higher Thursday, rising for the first time in four sessions, as investors weighed a jump in producer prices against a fall in weekly jobless claims.

General Electric (GE) - Get Report moved higher Friday after analysts at Citigroup reinstated their coverage of the industrial company with a buy rating and a $17 price target.

Iron ore prices fell from records on efforts by China to clamp down on surging prices. The metal was set for the biggest two-day plunge since 2019, according to Bloomberg.

Bitcoin was trading above $50,000 after Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report Chief Executive Elon Musk called the world's biggest cryptocurrency's energy usage trend "insane."

Meanwhile, meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin surged after Musk tweeted he was working to develop more efficient transactions for the token.