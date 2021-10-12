Stocks Edge Lower With Earnings, Inflation in Focus

Stocks edged lower Tuesday as investors were cautious heading into the third quarter earnings season with a focus on the combined impact of surging energy and faster inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.17% to 34,437, while the S&P 500 was off 0.13% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 0.08%.

The International Monetary Fund cut its global growth forecast by 10 basis points, to 5.9%, in what it called a "modest headline revision that masks large downgrades for some countries" but also "reflects more difficult near-term prospects for the advanced economy group, in part due to supply disruptions."

Investors were also unsettled by news that indebted China property giant Evergrande had missed a third series coupon payment in as many weeks, reigniting concerns that its collapse could trigger contagion in regional bond markets.

Collective S&P 500 profits are expected to rise 29.6% from last year to around $413.8 billion, according to forecasts from Refinitiv. The energy sector is expected to lead gains over Q3, with profits rising by nearly 1,500% from last year to around $20.5 billion.

September CPI data looms large on Wednesday as the market's preferred inflation gauge, the so-called 5-year/5-year breakeven rate, is trading at the highest levels since June and Federal Reserve rate hike bets for September 2022 continue to accelerate.

JPMorgan (JPM) - Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Report, Citigroup (C) - Get Citigroup Inc. Report and Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) Report are scheduled to kick off the third quarter earnings season on Wednesday.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report rose to a seven-month higher after after the carmaker defied a sharp slowdown in China to record its best-ever September sales tally from the world's biggest car market.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International (MGM) Report shares jumped after analysts at Credit Suisse boosted their rating on the gaming company and its U.K.-based partner posted stronger-than-expected third quarter revenues.

Nike (NKE) - Get NIKE, Inc. (NKE) Report rose after analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of the sportswear giant with a 'buy' rating and a $172 price target.

WTI futures for November delivery were up slightly to $80.70 per barrel while Brent contracts for December, the global pricing benchmark, were up marginally at $83.24 per barrel.