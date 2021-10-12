October 12, 2021
Supply Chain Disruption: Latest From Jamie Dimon, IMF
Stocks Edge Lower With Earnings, Inflation in Focus

Stocks edge lower on Tuesday as investors await the start of the third quarter earnings season and key inflation figures later this week.
Stocks edged lower Tuesday as investors were cautious heading into the third quarter earnings season with a focus on the combined impact of surging energy and faster inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.17% to 34,437, while the S&P 500 was off 0.13% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 0.08%.

The International Monetary Fund cut its global growth forecast by 10 basis points, to 5.9%, in what it called a "modest headline revision that masks large downgrades for some countries" but also "reflects more difficult near-term prospects for the advanced economy group, in part due to supply disruptions."

Investors were also unsettled by news that indebted China property giant Evergrande had missed a third series coupon payment in as many weeks, reigniting concerns that its collapse could trigger contagion in regional bond markets.

Collective S&P 500 profits are expected to rise 29.6% from last year to around $413.8 billion, according to forecasts from Refinitiv. The energy sector is expected to lead gains over Q3, with profits rising by nearly 1,500% from last year to around $20.5 billion.

September CPI data looms large on Wednesday as the market's preferred inflation gauge, the so-called 5-year/5-year breakeven rate, is trading at the highest levels since June and Federal Reserve rate hike bets for September 2022 continue to accelerate.

JPMorgan  (JPM) - Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Report, Citigroup  (C) - Get Citigroup Inc. Report and Goldman Sachs  (GS) - Get Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) Report are scheduled to kick off the third quarter earnings season on Wednesday.

Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report rose to a seven-month higher after after the carmaker defied a sharp slowdown in China to record its best-ever September sales tally from the world's biggest car market. 

MGM Resorts International  (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International (MGM) Report shares jumped after analysts at Credit Suisse boosted their rating on the gaming company and its U.K.-based partner posted stronger-than-expected third quarter revenues. 

Nike  (NKE) - Get NIKE, Inc. (NKE) Report rose after analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of the sportswear giant with a 'buy' rating and a $172 price target.

WTI futures for November delivery were up slightly to $80.70 per barrel while Brent contracts for December, the global pricing benchmark, were up marginally at $83.24 per barrel.

