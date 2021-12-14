Stocks End Lower, Led By Big Tech, as Fed Meeting Looms

Stocks closed lower Tuesday as investors dumped big-capitalization tech stocks and track the impact of the Covid omicron variant, ahead of tomorrow's key Federal Reserve policy meeting

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 106 points to 35,544, while the S&P 500 fell 33 points to 4,635.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 172 points to 15,240 and the benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield rose to 1.438%.

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report is one of a small group of stocks -- along with Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report, Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report and Nvidia (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report -- that have powered nearly 70% of the S&P 500's total returns over the past six months.

However, with the Fed looking to cut its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases, and investors accelerating bets on near-term interest-rate hikes, heavyweight tech stocks are starting to fall out of favor heading into the final weeks of the trading year.

The CME Group's FedWatch tool is showing a 56.8% chance of a rate hike in May of next year, up from around 35% at the beginning of November. Two more hikes in 2022 are also priced in by interest rate traders.

Microsoft shares fell 3.26% Tuesday to $328.34, while Google parent Alphabet declined 1.32% to $2,878.14. Apple, fresh off an all-time high in early trading Monday, was 0.8% lower at $174.33.

Other tech companies declining on Tuesday included Adobe (ADBE) - Get Adobe Inc. Report, which fell 6.6% after J.P. Morgan analysts downgraded the software company to neutral from overweight.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report shares eased 0.82% after CNBC reported founder Elon Musk sold more Tesla stock to cover taxes.

Dell Technologies (DELL) - Get Dell Technologies Inc Class C Report dropped 1.88% after J.P. Morgan analysts removed the company from the 2022 Analyst Focus List, following a 55% rise in share price year-to-date.

U.S. oil prices edged lower. WTI futures for January delivery were 56 cents lower from Monday's close to change hands at $70.73 a barrel. Brent contracts for February, the global pricing benchmark, fell 69 cents to $73.70 a barrel.