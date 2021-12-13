Stocks May Hit Bubble in 2022-'23 on Loose Policy: Stifel

But first will come a 'meaningful' correction for equities, with the S&P 500 possibly dropping to the low 4,000s in the first quarter of next year.

Stocks may soar during 2022-'23 to their third bubble in 100 years, following the 1929 and 2000 crashes, thanks to loose Federal Reserve policy, according to Stifel.

But first will come a “meaningful” correction next year. The S&P 500 could drop to the low 4,000s in the first quarter, said the securities firm’s strategists, led by Barry Bannister. A drop to 4,000 would represent a 15% slide from its recent level of 4,715.

Stifel analysts cite several catalysts for a correction. First, equity valuations are extended. Second, slowing global money growth, especially as the dollar rises, will tighten liquidity.

And third, China’s past monetary tightening, despite its easing now, will weaken global growth with a lag in the first half of next year, they said.

Later in 2022 and 2023, the Federal Reserve’s slowness to tighten its own monetary policy could cause a bubble for stocks, the analysts said. That could send the S&P 500 soaring to 6,750 next year and the Nasdaq Composite to 25,000, or 60% above the recent level of 15,589.

“If the past 225 years of history is a guide, populism (which the Fed and Treasury seemingly embrace) leads to poor choices and even worse outcomes,” the analysts said, referring to fiscal and monetary stimulus.

“Rate repression may again create a bubble that bursts, …followed by a lost decade.”

A correction is normal before a final bubble, they said. For example, the S&P 500 fell 19% in the third quarter of 1998 before the tech stock bubble of 1999-2000. That bubble too involved “late-arriving Fed tightening,” the analysts said.