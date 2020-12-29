Stocks Turn Mixed After Record Open on Relief-Package Optimism

Markets lose some momentum after investors take stocks to record levels.

Stocks on Tuesday lost some steam after jumping to records as investors took heart from President Donald Trump's signing of the coronavirus-relief package.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 58 points, or 0.19%, to 30,462, the S&P 500 edged up 0.18% to 3,739, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.22% to 12,870.

Stocks closed at records Monday after Trump late Sunday signed a $2.3 trillion spending bill that includes nearly $1 trillion of coronavirus relief.

The Dow on Monday finished up 204 points, or 0.68%, to 30,403, the S&P 500 rose 0.87% to 3,735, and the Nasdaq gained 0.74% to 12,899.

House lawmakers, including a number of Republicans, last night voted 275-134 to expand the $600 direct payment agreed to in last week's $2.3 trillion spending bill to $2,000, following pleas from President Donald Trump.

The bill now heads to the Republican-controlled Senate. Mitch McConnell, Senate majority leader, hasn’t said whether the upper chamber would hold a vote on the increased payments.

The move hems in GOP lawmakers, however, who must choose between providing deeper relief for struggling American families or standing by their previous comments regarding the strength of the domestic economy and the size of the nation's ballooning budget deficit.

Boeing's (BA) - Get Report 737 MAX, grounded since March 2019 after two fatal crashes, on Tuesday will fly again with paying passengers. The Chicago aerospace giant's shares were trading 0.4% higher.

American Airlines' (AAL) - Get Report Flight 718 is expected to depart from Miami around 10:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time and arrive at New York's LaGuardia at 1:30 p.m., USA Today reported.

Novavax (NVAX) - Get Report has begun a Phase 3 clinical trial of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine on up to 30,000 people at 115 sites in the U.S. and Mexico.

The shot from Novavax will become the fifth vaccine to enter final-stage testing in the U.S. Novavax shares at last check were off 2.5%.

Vaccines from Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report and Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report received authorization for emergency use from the Food and Drug Administration earlier in December. Vaccine candidates from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report and AstraZeneca (AZN) - Get Report are in large-scale trials.

If the results from Novavax's trial are positive, the vaccine could receive clearance sometime in 2021.

The number of confirmed global deaths from covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, reached nearly 1.78 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. Confirmed cases of the virus across the world have risen to more than 81.4 million.

The U.S. death toll is 335,051, the most in the world. The number of confirmed infected people in the U.S. was 19.3 million.

There were 150,092 new coronavirus cases in the U.S. as of Monday and 1,209 deaths, according to data from the university.