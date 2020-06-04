Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: ZoomInfo, Broadcom

Jim Cramer discusses the stock market today including the ZoomInfo IPO, Broadcom earnings report and why the worst may be over for the weekly jobless claims.

Stocks in the Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 are all down today at the time of publishing as markets are seeing choppy trading. The good news is that jobless claims fell again this week, signaling that the U.S. is turning a corner recovering from the coronavirus pandemic shutdown of non-essential businesses.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed today's breaking news in the stock market on StreetLightning with Jim Cramer. Cramer discusses investing in ZoomInfo after it IPOs, Broadcom earnings report is today and why the worst may be over for the weekly jobless claims.

What to Expect From ZoomInfo

Is ZoomInfo going to be one of the top companies to IPO this year? Will investors want to get in early for shares of the business-to-business market-information company? These are all questions investors ask before deciding to trade companies that IPO. There might be room for more zoom in the stock market according to Cramer.

Listen to why ZoomInfo reminds Cramer of Salesforce.

Watch Broadcom Earnings, Not Slack

Broadcom (AVGO) - Get Report reports its earnings today along with Slack (WORK) - Get Report and investors have to choose which stock's call they will listen to. TheStreet broke down if Slack can get the same quarantine bump that Zoom (ZM) - Get Report received in their earnings. Slack was surging Tuesday after the expectations were high for their earnings.

Why is Cramer recommending Broadcom earnings over Slack? You'll have to listen to the Mad Money host.

Job Losses Show We're Coming Back

The U.S. reported its job losses today and the weekly jobless claims came out at 1.88 million, which was higher than expectations but falling from last week. This weekly jobless claims falling each week could be a sign that the worst is over in the U.S. with the economy.

Listen to why Cramer believes this might be the worst we will see from the weekly jobless claims moving forward from the coronavirus pandemic.

Broadcom stock is a key holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.