Stocks in the Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 are all up with healthy gains in each index at the time of publishing as hope about the reopening of the economy and fewer weekly job losses will continue each week.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed today's breaking news in the stock market on StreetLightning with Jim Cramer. Cramer discusses Zoom being a stay-at-home winner in the stock market, Warner Music Group IPO setting its initial price and President Trump becoming irrelevant to investors on Wall Street.

Zoom Is a Stay-At-Home Winner

Zoom (ZM) - Get Report was one the stock picks in Cramer's Covid-19 Index that he created on Mad Money. Zoom has been the poster child for companies benefiting from the conditions created by the coronavirus pandemic and people quarantining across the world. Can Zoom continue to be a major player in the stock market after the pandemic is over and people adjust to the new normal?

Cramer weighs in on the future of Zoom and what the coronavirus pandemic has done for the video communications company.

Wall Street Is Ignoring President Trump

Recent actions by President Trump have been at the detriment of the stock market. Whether it's picking a fight with a social media giant with Twitter, picking a fight with China, or dispersing peaceful protestors for a photo op, Wall Street is finding Trump irrelevant.

Here's what Cramer thinks about Trump and his recent actions that have agitated investors on Wall Street.

Warner Music Group IPO: Buy or Sell?

Warner Music Group IPO price was set today and investors are considering if this is a stock they should be interested in. Warner Music Group is a big player in the music industry and is the third-largest global music label. The IPO price was set at $25 but should investors be interested.

Cramer believes this will signal the opening of the equity market and discusses if investors should consider investing in the stock. Listen now.

None of these stocks are key holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.