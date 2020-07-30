Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Watch Apple After Earnings

The Dow and the S&P 500 are down Thursday as the economy continues to shrink and President Trump tweets about potentially delaying the election. The Nasdaq is higher as several tech companies have earnings scheduled for after the close Thursday.

Apple Maven is doing a live blog for earnings after the close of the market Thursday. Follow coverage of Apple reporting its quarterly financials.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed breaking news in the stock market on Street Lightning with Jim Cramer. Cramer spoke about waiting to buy Apple earnings until after they report, big tech earnings, and trading in a confusing market Thursday.

Apple Stock: Buy or Sell?

Apple is reporting earnings Thursday and Cramer did a live show earlier in the day to help investors prepare for what they need to watch when they release their quarterly financials. A big point of interest for Cramer is Apple revealing what the lifetime value of an iPhone user is for Apple. If Apple is able to release this information, then investors can properly value the big tech company.

Cramer believes investors should wait to buy Apple until after it reports its quarterly earnings.

Assessing The Market Thursday

President Trump's tweet about delaying the election made the markets confusing for several investors on Thursday. Cramer doesn't know what to expect after the bell today with all of the big tech earnings reporting Thursday.

Cramer is worried about weakness but is watching all of the earnings reports closely.

