Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Walmart Earnings

The stock market is up big today after hope for a coronavirus vaccine were raised when Moderna reported positive news from human trials this morning. At the time of publishing, the Dow Jones is up over 900 points today, the S&P 500 is up over 90 points and the Nasdaq is up over 200 points.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed today's breaking news in the stock market on StreetLightning with Jim Cramer. Cramer discusses what to watch during Walmart's earnings, Jack Ma quitting the Softbank board, Moderna stock rallying higher after positive results from their human trials.

What to Watch During Walmart Earnings

Walmart (WMT) - Get Report is scheduled to report earnings and TheStreet gave its readers a guide on how to trade Walmart stock before it reports its financials. Walmart is one of the coronavirus pandemic stocks that Cramer believes will survive the quarantine.

Hear what Cramer is watching before Walmart reports its earnings.

Jack Ma Quits Softbank Board

Jack Ma quit Softbank board after reporting significant losses when they reported earnings. Softbank is still reeling from poor decisions like the one they made with WeWork and Uber. This was the worst loss recorded in the company's history.

Cramer believes this news is not a reflection of Jack Ma but an indictment of Softbank.

Moderna Stock Gives Investors Hope

The stock market is rallying today after positive news from the human trials conducted for the coronavirus vaccine being produced by Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report. We've seen these headlines a lot the last few weeks from companies, like Gilead Sciences (GILD) - Get Report, so how do we know this one will provide investors sustainable hope throughout the week?

Cramer discusses how investors should approach the latest coronavirus vaccine news.

