Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Buy Uber

Stocks rose sharply Tuesday as investors hoped for more economic aid and were bullish about the progress made on coronavirus vaccines.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed breaking news in the stock market. Cramer spoke about how to trade GameStop, Uber's acquisition of Drizly and short selling in the markets.

GameStop: Buy Or Sell?

Shares of GameStop (GME) - Get Report and other companies caught up in the battle between short-sellers vs retail investors on Reddit's WallStreetBets all declined Tuesday.

Cramer said it got to a braveheart situation where people had to hold. "It became ideological and things got emotionally charged. Those things, I preach, you can't do. GME had a chance to raise a lot of capital so they could maybe, buy a chain of gaming palaces or a gaming company or become oriented with the exchange of products on eBay. Their silence is sub-optimal here."

Uber: Buy Or Sell?

Ride-hailing service Uber (UBER) - Get Report on Tuesday said it reached a deal to buy alcohol-delivery service Drizly for $1.1 billion in stock and cash, in a bid to expand the scope of its delivery services during the pandemic. Shares rose 6.77% to $56.33 at the last check during trading.

Cramer said profit margins in a bar or restaurants are really geared towards liquor. "This deal is welcome news because anytime we can get alcohol to people, as long as it's done responsibly, then restaurants at least have a chance to break even and stay alive."

Short Selling

Andrew Ross Sorkin, Cramer's co-anchor on CNBC’s Squawk Box wrote that hedge funds should disclose their short-selling positions to build back trust in the markets, in an article for The New York Times.

Cramer said if hedge funds disclosed their positions, they would be more circumspect about taking that kind of position. "But shorting is not a bad thing and it has a function," he added.

