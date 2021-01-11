Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Twitter Falls After Trump Ban

Jim Cramer discusses the latest stock market news including Twitter's ban on President Trump, the impact of the article of impeachment on Wall Street and markets on Monday.

Stocks fell Monday and Wall Street came off last week's record highs as investors worried about fresh political and economic uncertainties.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed breaking news in the stock market. Cramer spoke about Twitter's ban on President Trump, the impact of the article of impeachment on Wall Street and markets on Monday.

Twitter: Buy Or Sell?

Shares of Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report dropped Monday after the microblogging site permanently suspended President Donald Trump's account “due to the risk of further incitement of violence."

Cramer said Twitter has never put into perspective how much @realdonaldtrump [Trump's Twitter handle] has meant for the site. "I think it's meant a great deal. I think one of the reasons you had to go to the site endlessly is because the President tweeted endlessly. The president tweeted harsh things, that were very critical, tagged China a lot in his tweets, so, you constantly had to go there. Now, that game is done."

Trump Impeachment

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives introduced an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump Monday, charging him with "incitement of insurrection" following last week's deadly invasion of the Capitol Building.

Cramer said investors are likely to ignore the impeachment against Trump with only nine days left for him in the office. "Give this market 10-11 days and you're going to end up with a President that is going to be starting to figure out how to get the vaccine to everybody's arm. And then take care of everything else without Twitter. The events of [last] Wednesday have put the extremes into a tizzy. We really more than anything else in the world need to stop thinking about Washington."

Markets on Monday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 76 points, or 0.25%, to 31,021, the S&P 500 fell 0.37% and the Nasdaq was down 0.7%.

Cramer said people are more aggressive in buying any dip in the market. "There are areas of the market that have just been roaring back and it's technology. Technology [stocks] were written off last week, by a lot of people, talking about value. I keep saying there are a lot of industrial tech companies that represent good value. So, I see those moving [up]. I also see banks stabilizing again because there are people who know the yield curve is getting better for them."

