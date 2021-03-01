TheStreet
Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Buy the Dip in Twitter

Jim Cramer discusses the latest stock market news including Jane Fraser's leadership at Citigroup, Twitter's stock, and markets on Monday.
Stocks rose sharply Monday with the S&P 500 on track for its best session in nine months.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Jim Cramer discussed breaking news in the stock market. Cramer spoke about Jane Fraser's leadership at Citigroup, buying the dip in Twitter and markets on Monday.

Citigroup: Buy Or Sell?

Jane Fraser is the new chief executive of Citigroup  (C) - Get Report, who took over her new role on Monday, as the first woman to run a major U.S. bank.

Cramer said Mike [Michael Louis Corbat, former CEO at Citigroup] has been grooming Fraser. "She ran the consumer bank, which they needed the most help with. Her resume is extraordinary. And it's about time."

Fraser came to Citigroup in 2004 after stints at Goldman Sachs and McKinsey & Co.

Twitter: Buy Or Sell?

Shares of Twitter  (TWTR) - Get Report were down Monday after the social-media giant unveiled a $1.25 billion convertible bond offering in a private placement.

Cramer urged investors to buy the dip in Twitter stock. "They are doing a convertible bond. That is causing pressure because people might be selling the common stock and getting a bond."

Markets on Monday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 705 points, or 2.2%, to 31,636, the S&P 500 rose 2.55% and the Nasdaq was up 2.8%.

Boeing led the Dow higher, rising 5% after United Airlines  (UAL) - Get Report placed an order for new 737 MAX jets.

Chipmaker Nvidia was down 0.1% by 60 points.

Cramer said he will be watching cyclical stocks like Boeing  (BA) - Get Report and high-growth companies that are getting hit like Nvidia  (NVDA) - Get Report, which is an opportunity to buy. 

Boeing and Nvidia are key holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells the stock? Learn more now. 

